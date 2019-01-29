Digital Trends
Huge price cuts on Dyson upright, stick, and handheld vacuum cleaners on Amazon

Bruce Brown
You can get ready for spring cleaning or just upgrade your worn-out vacuum cleaner with these huge price cuts on Dyson upright, stick, and handheld vacuums on Amazon. All of the Dyson models in these deals have 4-star or higher reviews from hundreds to thousands of Amazon customers.

We’ve found the best discounts on Dyson’s vacuums from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying a gift, replacing an aged vacuum cleaner, or have been waiting for a great buy on a Dyson, these six deals can help you save up to $160. With a choice of powerful cordless or wired vacs in three different form factors, and at these prices, the toughest decision may be which deal to snap up.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Yellow — $150 off

The Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Yellow, is an Amazon customer favorite, with an average 4.3 rating from almost 3,600 buyers. Digital Trends’ reviewer praised the V8’s lightweight, easy-to-maneuver design, which has better battery life than its predecessor and comes with a ton of attachments. The V8 has whole-machine HEPA filtration to capture allergens and expel cleaner air. Depending on which attachments you use, the V8 can run up to 40 minutes on a battery charge.

Normally priced at $500, the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Yellow is just $350 during this sale. Free 2-day shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Fuchsia — $160 off

The Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Fuchsia, is the cordless V8’s predecessor. The V7’s 30-minute battery life is trigger sensitive – battery power is only consumed when the vac is cleaning. A quick release connection lets you switch easily between stick and handheld vacuum modes.

The Dyson V7 Motorhead usually sells for $400, but it’s just $239 for this deal, the biggest price cut of the six Dyson vacs listed. Free 2-day shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $107 off

When Dyson introduced the Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, the company also announced it wouldn’t develop any more wired vacs. The V10’s next-generation motor and suction are so strong Sir James Dyson was convinced there was no reason for consumers to lug, push, or pull heavy corded vacuum cleaners.

Ordinarily $700, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute is only $593 during this sale. Free 2-day shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Animal 2, Iron/Purple — $101 off

The Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Animal 2, Iron/Purple, is engineered to power through cleaning jobs on all types of floors. From messy kids, to muddy running shoes, and pets that shed when they breathe, the powerful Ball Animal 2 handles it. The vac’s wand and long-reach hose release quickly so you can clean the high and low.

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 regular price is $500, but it’s cut to just $399 for this deal. Free 2-day shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Multi Floor 2, Yellow — $101 off

Easy to push around is a virtue with the Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Multi Floor 2, Yellow. Equipped with a 31-foot power cord, the Ball Multi Floor 2 has an overall reach of 40 feet when you use the quick-release wand. The self-adjusting cleaning head boosts the suction action by creating a seal with the floor, whether it’s tile, hardwood, vinyl, or carpet. You can also empty the dustbin hygienically with a single button.

Usually $400, the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 is just $299 during the sale. Free 2-day shipping is included

Dyson V7 Trigger Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum Cleaner — $26 off

The Dyson V7 Trigger Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a go-to appliance for fast, easy, powerful cleaning. You’ll get up to 30 minutes of full-force cleaning suction plus the V7’s 15 cyclones capture fine dust and microscopic particles as small as 0.5 microns.

Discounted from its regular $200 price tag, the Dyson V7 Cord-Free Handheld vac is just $174 during the sale. Free one-day delivery for Amazon Prime members.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
