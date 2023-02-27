Hearing issues may not seem like a big deal yet but with WHO predicting more than a billion young adults are at risk of developing hearing loss by 2025, it’s something we should all be aware of. Fortunately, there’s a simple solution — Eargo. Appreciating that traditional hearing aids can be bulky or awkward to obtain, and now that the FDA allows for over-the-counter hearing aids, Eargo’s products are a great option for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Right now, you can buy the Eargo 7 for $300 off the regular price of $2,650 with a further $60 off from February 27 to March 6. Let’s take a look at how it can improve your daily life.

Why you should buy the Eargo 7

Hearing loss sucks. Even mild hearing loss can have a negative impact on your life. It can be challenging to obtain a hearing aid and many of the options available on the market are often uncomfortable to wear. Fortunately, the best over-the-counter hearing aids can save you from such hassle. Eargo is a great example as it allows you to buy online before using an easy-to-use app to customize things just how you need them. The Eargo 7 offers a virtually invisible design with a Sound Match feature via the companion app to personalize to your unique hearing preferences. Eargo 7s are self-fitting, so no traditional in-office clinic visits are required to fit your devices.

Eargo has developed a Sound Adjust+ feature that provides you with more sophisticated sound processing in loud environments. It can analyze the soundscape before automatically choosing whether to emphasize speech or opt to reduce noise for comfort instead.Sound Adjust+ makes Eargo 7 optimal in noisy environments. This all happens automatically with no need to manually adjust settings on the device or in the app.

Designed to ensure you don’t have to slow down, the Eargo 7 has been tested to a water-resistance rating of IPX7. You can even workout with your Ergo 7 hearing aids — they are sweat resistant.

Battery life is great too with up to 16 hours from one charge with a portable carrying case providing you with up to two days of on-the-go charging. There’s free, lifetime customer support if you run into any issues too. It’s truly simple to buy over-the-counter hearing aids these days and Eargo is a great way to do exactly that.

The Eargo 7 is normally priced at $2,950. It’s currently available at a special introductory price of $2,650 saving you $300. If you buy between Feb 27 and March 6, however, you’ll save even more with the price dropping to $2,590 for a strictly limited time only to mark World Hearing Day. If you’re suffering from perceived mild to moderate hearing loss, it could just be what you need to feel more comfortable and secure with your issue.

