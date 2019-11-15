Amazon rolls in with huge discounts on these Ecovacs robot vacuums

We’re halfway through November and while the holidays are a great time to celebrate with friends and family, it could be just as hectic with all the preparations and Christmas shopping you’ve got to do. It may not be easy to keep up with work and all the house chores but you can make room for an automated cleaning with a robot vacuum.

The good news is, you don’t even have to wait till Black Friday to get one at a huge discount on vacuums. Amazon is ready to hook you up with Ecovacs’ budget-friendly Deebot 900 for $155 less or the more expensive but very versatile Deebot Ozmo 950 for $200 below retail. You can even bank on $50 more in savings on either model with after being approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Ecovacs Deebot 900 — $245 ($155 off)

The Deebot 900 like any other robot vacuum looks nothing fancier than an oversized hockey puck. It is only somewhat different with a circular disk protruding atop the robot that houses all its laser mapping and anti-drop sensors. That said, you can trust it to rove around your house as smooth as possible with a front bumper that provides ample shock absorption. On the off chance it gets stuck on socks or wires you got laying around, it’s equipped with Voice Reporting so you can count on it to cry for help as much as it would let you in on its progress.

With interchangeable suction plates, Ecovacs’ Deeboot 900 can glide through either carpet or hard floors and max mode gears it for a deep clean but would cut its 90-minute runtime down to 45 minutes. You can rest assured that ground-in dirt and pet hair can all be taken cared of as it only stops to recharge. It even sports a low profile of 9.5 cm to get under furniture and side brushes to drive all the dust toward its cleaning path.

Since it’s Wi-Fi-enabled, it is able to update and map new spaces over the air and saves you from crouching down to program it. You’ll easily be able to charge your Deebot, schedule or adjust its clean, and view its status on the Ecovacs mobile app or by just asking Alexa or Google Assistant.

Usually priced at $400, you can get this little helper for just $245 on Amazon.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 950 — $600 ($200 off)

Even with the $200 discount, the Deebot Ozmo 950’s $600 sale price can be a little much when you can get the Deebot 900 for just $245. It is still competitively priced as robot vacuums with all the bells and whistles can go up to $1,000 or more, and with its sheer ability to function as a vacuum and a mop at the same time, thereby removing up to 99.26% of bacteria from your floors. Spaces become more breathable with HEPA filters giving those with allergies a break from sneezing.

More than being applicable across all floor types, the Deebot 950 is programmed to avoid carpets when mopping and has three levels of suction power for normal, max, and max-plus to tackle all kinds of mess. While its 430ml dustbin is relatively small, it tries to make up with a lengthy battery life that can last up to three hours for a nonstop clean.

Like the Deebot 900, it has Smart Navi 3.0 that enables it to map out your home, the Deebot 950 steps up as it can now save up to three different floor plans which makes it ideal for larger homes. You also have the option to create your own floor plan through the interactive map by setting unlimited virtual boundaries (no-go zones) or utilizing area or custom modes to clean specific rooms.

The Ecovacs Deebot 950 packs all the features you’d find in the Deebot 900 and more which is quite impressive since its slightly smaller at 9.3 millimeters. It is still susceptible to updates and responsive to changes made on the Ecovacs Home app as well as voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant. You can refer to our review for more details.

Looking for more options? Check out other robot vacuums from iRobot Roomba, upright vacuums from Shark or Dyson, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations