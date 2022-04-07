The best 3D printer for beginners is on sale at Amazon today

The Ender series of 3D printers has been a mainstay of the beginner market for a few years now, and each iteration has had some significant improvements from the last. In fact, the Ender 3 Pro has gotten to the point where even teenagers can assemble and use it for various projects, and we’ve even named it the best 3D printer for beginners. While the Ender 3 Pro is usually a bit on the expensive side, as are most 3D printers, Amazon has a nice sale on bringing it down to $250 from $300.

For the most part, the Ender 3 pro revolves around convenience upgrades, making it easier to get started from the parts. For example, it has a name-branded Maxwell power supply, which can bring the extruder to 110 degrees Celsius within 5 minutes while also heating the printing platform, so you don’t have to wait a long time before starting your print. Speaking of power, one of the best features is the resume printing function, which can save a print from power cuts, knocks, or really anything that could potentially interrupt the printing process, so it’s a pretty huge addition. The extruder is also designed more efficiently to help avoid any nozzle clogs and provide an overall smoother extrusion.

Beyond that, the Ender series printers are open-source, meaning that they can be improved upon by the community without high costs, especially when it comes to the source code. We also mentioned that it’s great for teenagers and even kids, and that’s supported by the new 40×40 Y-axis frame, making it a bit sturdier than previous models and less prone to accidents. It also comes with a nicer build surface that makes it easier to remove prints and a tempered glass plate that you can use instead of the magnet plate.

All in all, the Ender 3 Pro is a great all-around 3D printer that can get you or your kids into 3D printing without necessarily breaking the bank, especially with the discount from Amazon bringing it down to $250. There are also a few different options in the same price range in our 3D printer deals if you don’t want the Ender 3 Pro or want something a bit cheaper.

