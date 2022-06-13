Get one-on-one personal training with the Future Fitness app

Chances are that the internet and mobile technology have drastically altered the ways by which you work, manage your finances, and connect with people, but what about your health and fitness regimen? Although most of us use our mobile devices and rely on internet connectivity every day, our workouts haven’t changed drastically over the past couple of decades. Enter Future, a new program that delivers personalized one-on-one fitness coaching and customized workout sessions right to your iPhone for a fraction of the price of a normal personal trainer. For a limited time, you can get your first month for 50% off when you sign up today.

Fitness apps are slowly but surely revolutionizing the way we work out and manage our health, and they’ve grown considerably in popularity in the past two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many to re-think those regular trips to the gym. And just as the internet has made it easier for us to communicate and network with co-workers and friends, so too has it made it easier for average folks to seek professional fitness coaching — without having to shell out upwards of $100 per hour to hire a personal trainer.

How Future works is pretty straightforward: You sign up and complete a brief fitness questionnaire, and then Future will pair you with your own personal coach based on your answers. Afterward, you’ll touch base with your trainer, who will develop a personal fitness regimen around your goals, schedule, and lifestyle. You’ll receive a custom workout plan and schedule delivered to your phone every week, and your coach will check in daily to keep track of your progress, help you with any questions or problems you might have, make necessary adjustments to your routine, and keep you accountable and motivated. If you have an Apple Watch, all of your metrics will be automatically tracked in the app so your coach can see your performance and follow your progress.

Future’s roster of professional coaches includes experienced personal trainers who have worked with collegiate, professional, and Olympic-level athletes, as well as busy professionals and parents. Your coach will tailor your weekly workout plans to suit you, including where you are and what, if any, exercise facilities and equipment you have access to. This applies when you’re on the road, too, so you don’t have to suspend your workout regimen when you travel if you don’t want to. If by some chance your trainer isn’t a good fit, you can switch coaches at any time.

Future aims to provide a flexible and personalized fitness experience and costs just $150 per month, which is a pretty good value considering that the average personal trainer rings in at around $100 per hour-long session. If you want to give Future a try for yourself, then there’s no better time than right now, as you can get your first month for 50% off if you sign up today.

