Tired of ironing your wrinkled shirts? Try this garment steamer for just $20

Wrinkled clothes can make or break your appearance. Whether you’re off to a job interview, going on a date, or simply existing in everyday life, you probably don’t want to look like you just grabbed all your clothes out of a tiny duffel bag earlier that morning.

There’s always ironing, of course. You could grab that hefty piece of steel, wait for it to get to the perfect skin-melting temperature, and do your best not to overcook your favorite shirt. But if you’re looking for something a little bit less medieval to take care of those pesky wrinkles, we’ve got just the thing for you.

The URPOWER Garment Steamer gives you all of that wrinkle-removing power without the hassle. With an easy to use design, this little steamer packs the punch you need to defeat stubborn wrinkles in just about any fabric. Just fill the tank with cold water, plug it in, and start steaming your garments to perfection.

Going on vacation? Stuffing shirt after shirt into a tight suitcase is a great way to ensure your clothes come out looking like a bulldog’s face. While most T-shirts will survive with minimal damage, dress shirts, dresses, and pants are often unable to escape a wrinkled fate. With a compact 130-milliliter water tank, you can bring this steamer just about anywhere you go. Whether you’re freshening up a Hawaiian shirt for a tropical adventure or removing a canyon-like indent from your favorite blazer, this garment steamer has got you covered.

So if you’re tired of using that clunky iron but don’t want to give in to wrinkles, a little bit of steam might be just what you need. Pick up the URPOWER Garment Steamer for just $20 on Amazon after a solid $50 discount.

