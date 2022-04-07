Amazon is having a SURPRISE SALE on Garmin Watches

If you’re not familiar with Garmin smartwatches, they’re some of the best smartwatches for fitness tracking on the market, with one of the best being the Fenix 6X Pro, an all-around rugged smartwatch that can keep up even in the most challenging environments. Being such high-end watches, they tend to be expensive, so we love to see this surprise sale on Garmin watches from Amazon, including the Fenix 6X Pro.

Garmin Instinct – $175, was $250

While the Instinct may be Garmin’s entry-level watch in sports and fitness, it’s no slouch, even when compared to other big brands like the Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Watch 4. With a 32mm screen, it’s built around the U.S. Military standard 810G, so it’s rugged, can withstand shock, and is even water-resistant down to 100 meters, so wherever you take the Instinct, it can handle it. There’s also a great pre-loaded workout plan feature, combined with support for the three main global navigation systems (GPS, Glonass, and Galileo), making pretty much any environment and workout accessible. It also has an impressive battery life, being able to do 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 40 days in ultra saver mode, although GPS mode does bring it down to just 16 hours, so be aware of that. Finally, it’s important to note that the screen is not a touch screen, and all navigation is done through the side buttons. Even so, it’s an excellent entry-level watch for serious runners and athletes. Of course, if you want something in this price range that pairs a bit better with phones and day-to-day, then check out some of our other smartwatch deals.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro – $520, was $700

If you want the best for fitness and activity tracking and have the money to put down for it, you’re not likely to do better than the Fenix 6X Pro. Beyond all the features of the Instinct, you get enhanced heart rate monitoring and the addition of Pulse Ox monitoring, which is great if you’re doing high-altitude activities or training. It also comes pre-loaded with TOPO maps and supports over 2,000 ski maps from ski resorts across the globe. It also has a larger 35mm screen and, probably one of the most interesting features, has solar-powered functionality to help extend the battery life, which can go up to 21 days on smartwatch mode and up to 24 days if you use the solar charging mode. Of course, if this and the Instinct are a bit too expensive for you, say because you’re starting out, we have some other great Garmin smartwatch deals for you to look at.

