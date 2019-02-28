Walmart drops prices on Garmin Vivofit 3 and Fenix 5 smartwatches

Share

Garmin makes a wide array of smartwatches and activity trackers. Models such as Vivosmart, Vivoactive, and Vivofit lead the charge when it comes to Garmin fitness trackers, but the majority of Garmin smartwatches are made with fitness in mind. The discounted Garmin Fenix 5, for example, is a rugged and fully-fledged wearable made with adventurers in mind.

While a lot of folks hold onto their cash in anticipation of the latest Apple Watch deals, the iOS watch isn’t the only option available to you. Walmart is currently dropping prices on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers. So if you’re looking to add some tech to your wrist, these savings make it slightly more affordable for you.

Garmin Vivofit 3 — $58

Simply put, the Vivofit 3 is a solid, simple fitness band that will track your steps. Though it doesn’t come with vibration alerts, like its Fitbit Flex 2 counterpart, it is a dependable fitness tracker that does exactly what it says it does. Additionally, it comes with a solid one year of battery life and water resistance, allowing you to take it just about anywhere without worry. Though you can read our solid hands-on review if you want more info on that.

As an activity tracker, the Vivofit 3 can record walking, running, cardio, and cycling as well as monitor quality and length of sleep. Your activities will automatically be recorded and synced to a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth and the Garmin Connect App. Normally priced at $100, this activity watch is on sale for just $58 at Walmart.

Garmin Fenix 5 Multisport GPS Watch — $500

While the Vivofit 3 is meant as a basic and affordable everyday activity tracker, the beefy Garmin Fenix 5 is made for athletes who enjoy every detail. Fit for adventure, this watch comes with a rugged and attractive design. With loads of stats at your fingertips, you can see the effects and progress of your workouts as you go — making it an excellent fitness companion. Additionally, once you connect it your smartphone via the Garmin Connect app, you can get notifications, automatic data uploads, and personalized free watch faces.

With GPS reception and a barometric altimeter, the Fenix 5 wasn’t just built for exercise, it was made for those who want to explore. With up to 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode, you can go quite a while without having to recharge. Considering the Apple Watch only lasts 4-5 days, that’s a solid amount of time. Normally priced at $550, the Garmin Fenix 5 is on sale for $500.

