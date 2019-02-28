Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Garmin Vivofit 3 and Fenix 5 smartwatches

Jacob Kienlen
By

Garmin makes a wide array of smartwatches and activity trackers. Models such as Vivosmart, Vivoactive, and Vivofit lead the charge when it comes to Garmin fitness trackers, but the majority of Garmin smartwatches are made with fitness in mind. The discounted Garmin Fenix 5, for example, is a rugged and fully-fledged wearable made with adventurers in mind.

While a lot of folks hold onto their cash in anticipation of the latest Apple Watch deals, the iOS watch isn’t the only option available to you. Walmart is currently dropping prices on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers. So if you’re looking to add some tech to your wrist, these savings make it slightly more affordable for you.

Garmin Vivofit 3 — $58

Garmin vivofit fitness band review
Lee Crane/Digital Trends

Simply put, the Vivofit 3 is a solid, simple fitness band that will track your steps. Though it doesn’t come with vibration alerts, like its Fitbit Flex 2 counterpart, it is a dependable fitness tracker that does exactly what it says it does. Additionally, it comes with a solid one year of battery life and water resistance, allowing you to take it just about anywhere without worry. Though you can read our solid hands-on review if you want more info on that.

As an activity tracker, the Vivofit 3 can record walking, running, cardio, and cycling as well as monitor quality and length of sleep. Your activities will automatically be recorded and synced to a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth and the Garmin Connect App. Normally priced at $100, this activity watch is on sale for just $58 at Walmart.

Garmin Fenix 5 Multisport GPS Watch — $500

garmin vivofit 3 and fenix 5 smartwatch deals

While the Vivofit 3 is meant as a basic and affordable everyday activity tracker, the beefy Garmin Fenix 5 is made for athletes who enjoy every detail.  Fit for adventure, this watch comes with a rugged and attractive design.  With loads of stats at your fingertips, you can see the effects and progress of your workouts as you go — making it an excellent fitness companion. Additionally, once you connect it your smartphone via the Garmin Connect app, you can get notifications, automatic data uploads, and personalized free watch faces.

With GPS reception and a barometric altimeter, the Fenix 5 wasn’t just built for exercise, it was made for those who want to explore. With up to 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode, you can go quite a while without having to recharge. Considering the Apple Watch only lasts 4-5 days, that’s a solid amount of time. Normally priced at $550, the Garmin Fenix 5 is on sale for $500.

More Smartwatch Deals

Though we thought this Garmin sale was worth featuring, there are plenty of other great smartwatch deals going on right now. Amazon and Walmart are offering a wide range of savings on Apple, Fitbit, Fossil, and Samsung watches as we head into March. So if you aren’t interested in purchasing a Garmin device, we encourage you to take a look at some of these other deals. Here are all of the best discounts we could find:

Looking for more tech deals? Find smartwatch deals, cheap fitness trackers, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for March 2019
Up Next

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for March 2019
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front full
Deals

Amazon hacks $79 off the price of the newest 2018 Apple iPad

When it comes to tablets, the iPad is pretty much king. Which is why we always get excited when we see a great deal on one of the newer models. You can pick up a 2018 Apple iPad for as low as $250 on Amazon right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for March 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for March 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Stock accounting photo
Computing

For today only, Amazon offers a bundled TurboTax and Quicken subscription deal

For today only, Amazon is offering a TurboTax and Quicken subscription bundle deal. The deal takes a little over $20 off the regular price. Rather than buying the subscriptions separately, you can save $45 with the bundle.
Posted By Anita George
how to start online store stocksnap wp1khdxgoy
Business

How to start your online business in just six simple steps

Making the right choices now can greatly impact your success down the line, and the last thing you want to do is spend your energy revisiting old decisions instead of growing your company.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD sitting next to the box it comes in
Computing

Save up to 50 percent on SD cards and SSDs on Amazon today only

Now is the time to shop: Amazon is holding a one-day sale, allowing you to save up to 50 percent on select external solid-state drives and SD cards from both SanDisk and Western Digital. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for March 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in March 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Get the Surface Pro 6, with the keyboard included, for $800 at Amazon

Looking to save on the Surface Pro 6? You're in luck. Amazon is currently running a deal where you can get one with the keyboard included for just $800 instead of the usual price of $1,060.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
teckin smart power strip amazon echo google home deal wifi plug multiple outlet surge protector usb bar
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on Smart WiFi Power Strip with four Alexa-compatible plugs

Teckin's Smart Power Strip WiFi Plug with four Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT compatible plugs and four USB charging plugs is on sale on Amazon with a coupon deal. No hub is required to control the plugs in the surge-protected strip.
Posted By Bruce Brown
LG-55-OLED-c8
Home Theater

Pay as little as $1,110 for a 2018 LG OLED 4K TV as prices hit lowest point yet

Every year, there are a few occasions when the current batch of TVs get deeply discounted to make way for the next generation. For LG's glorious line of 2018 OLED 4K TVs, that time is now.
Posted By Simon Cohen
credit karma tax preparation deal laptop
Deals

Don’t procrastinate, Credit Karma lets you file your taxes online for free

Credit Karma is known for providing free credit scoring and reporting, among other financial services. And now that it's tax season, Credit Karma is offering the option to file your tax return for free with no hidden fees.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
iphone xr
Deals

You can now get the iPhone XR for only $19 a month with a trade-in

If you own a smartphone, name-brand flagship devices like Apple’s iPhone are hard to come by. Apple expanded its iPhone upgrade plan in its Apple GiveBack promo to include the value of a trade-in of a current device, which makes the…
Posted By Jenifer Calle