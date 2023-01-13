Grab a new laptop for only $159 with this Walmart deal

If you need a new laptop and you’re on a budget, Walmart has one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today. It isn’t every day you can take home a new laptop for under $160, but the Gateway 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop is marked down to just $159 at Walmart. This is a savings of $40, as it would regularly cost you $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and if the laptop is in stock at your local Walmart, you can even pick it up as soon as today.

Why you should buy the Gateway 11.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop

Affordability may be the prime attraction with the Gateway 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop, but that’s no reason to think it lacks when it comes actually putting it to use. It comes with an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of system RAM, and the 11.6-inch touchscreen display comes in at HD resolution, making it good accompaniment for both binge watchers and binge workers. While this laptop’s specs are closer to the basic end of things, it’s powerful enough to consider alongside some of the best budget laptops, and with its small profile, it’s as portable as any of the best Chromebooks on the market.

When it comes to daily use, the Gateway 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop has many practical features that are appealing. This include a precision trackpad, up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, and a front-facing camera that’s great for keeping in touch with family, friends, and even colleagues and collaborators. It has built-in stereo speakers, but if it has to room to improve upon, it’s in only having 64GB of internal storage. This may not be enough if you house a lot of apps or digital content, but some of the best cloud storage services can also come in handy there. Additionally, if you’re on a budget and this laptop doesn’t quite suit your needs, you can also explore the features of Chromebooks and laptops to help in expanding your search

You can take home the Gateway 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop for just $159 today at Walmart, which is a $40 savings from its regular price of $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

