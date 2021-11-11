Walmart is practically giving away this Gateway laptop today

As part of the best Black Friday deals going on right now, Walmart has a fantastic offer on a Gateway 14.1-inch laptop. Currently, you can buy this laptop for just $149 saving you $40 on the usual price of $189. Ideally suited for those on a tight budget, this is a fantastic offer that we can’t see sticking around for long. Grab it now while stocks last.

On the extreme end of the scale of best budget laptops, this Gateway laptop still looks pretty nice. It offers a 14.1-inch screen, an Intel Celeron processor, plus 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. While that’s pretty low, it still suits a budget productivity device perfectly. It runs Windows 10 S which is perfect for this kind of specification plus it looks pretty stylish too. It’s the kind of thing that will suit office work but also make people pay attention during class too, and it certainly doesn’t look like a budget laptop thanks to such an ultra-slim design.

In addition, you get sound tuned by THX audio, mini HDMI, a 1MP webcam plus a year’s worth of Microsoft 365 Personal for free. An ultra slim design means it’s ideal for tossing into your bag, taking on your daily commute, or taking between classes. It only weighs 3.31 pounds too, and it has a battery life of over 8 hours. Basically, it’s everything you could need from a simple productivity focused machine and at a great price.

Normally priced at $189, this Gateway laptop is down to just $149 for a very limited time only — one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we’ve seen so far. As with all Walmart Black Friday deals, you’ll want to snap it up now so you don’t miss out. With chip shortages continuing to be an issue for laptops and more, once it’s gone, it’s gone. At this price, you’ll be unlikely to find another Windows 10 S based machine this cheap.

After something a bit different? Check out some of the other Walmart Black Friday deals happening today.

