These days, you don’t have to spend over a thousand dollars to get a flagship phone with a fantastic camera. Many mid-range smartphone deals come with everything you could need in your daily-driver device. One of the best bang-for-your-buck smartphones around right now is the Google Pixel 6, and this sale on Best Buy makes it an even better deal. You can pick up an unlocked Google Pixel 6 with 256GB of storage for only $649, which is $50 off the standard price tag of $699. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best Android phone deals you can buy.

In our Google Pixel 6 review, we praised it for “doing everything the Pixel 6 Pro does for less money.” When we put together our list of the best smartphones for 2021, we called the Google Pixel 6 the best value smartphone. This device is equipped with Google Tensor, the first processor designed in-house by Google, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That’s plenty of power to run the operating system smoothly, install tons of apps, and watch content on the gorgeous and vibrant 6.4-inch display. The display also houses a fingerprint sensor, which is easy to set up and open your phone with. Since this is a Pixel device, you also get years of regular software updates and the latest version of Android.

Inside the phone, there’s a massive battery that provides all-day battery life and then some. Google rates it for over 24 hours of use, and in fact, you’ll likely be able to use it for two full days on a single charge. It’s also equipped with 30-watt fast wired charging and Qi wireless charging, so you can easily add juice if you’re running low. The Pixel 6 also comes with a fantastic camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. Photos are impressively sharp and detailed, with superb performance in all types of lighting conditions. On top of that, you get Google’s excellent software processing through the camera app.

If you’re looking for an excellent value on a smartphone, look no further than the Google Pixel 6. It’s a flagship-caliber phone with a mid-range price tag, and this amazing deal at Best Buy turns it into an absolute must-buy. You can get the 256GB version of this device for only $649, which is a whopping $50 off the regular price of $699. If you want a phone that can do everything well, hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

