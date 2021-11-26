True wireless earbuds are high on many people’s holiday shopping lists this year, which is why retailers have been offering amazing discounts like this Google Pixel Buds Black Friday deal. You can get the Pixel Buds A-Series for just $80, which is $20 off the regular price of $100. This is easily one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on wireless earbuds under $100. If you want to pick up a pair, hurry! Black Friday earbuds deals like this one could sell out quickly this holiday season.

Up to 24 hours of battery life with the case

Clear and balanced sound profile

Rubber arcs for a stable fit

Excellent Google Assistant integration

Make your morning jogs and commutes more exciting by picking up the Google Pixel Buds A-Series at Best Buy at a discount. Right now, you can buy them for just $80, which is $20 off the standard price tag of $100. Keep reading to learn more about why these might be the perfect earbuds for you.

If you own an Android device, there are many options for wireless earbuds out there. But there’s no device that integrates as well with Android as the Pixel Buds, which Google designed to work well with their operating system. You’ll get hands-free access to Google Assistant, which is a very convenient way to do things on your phone while you’re using your hands with something else. They come in a very compact magnetic case that you can fit in your pocket without any trouble. They feel smooth and soft to the touch, and the buds easily snap into place.

The audio is clear and full-sounding, excellent for both music and podcasts. They’re also very comfortable. While the shape of these buds seems unfamiliar at first, your ears will quickly get used to the way they feel. There are rubber stabilizer arcs that help keep them secure in your ear, and there’s a spatial vent that alleviates pressure from building up. The battery life is also quite solid, with up to five hours of use on the buds themselves and a total of 24 hours with the charging case.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series provide much of the functionality and audio quality that more expensive earbuds have, but at a fraction of the price. Best of all, you can pick them up right now for just $80, which is down from the original price of $100! This deal could expire very soon, so if these sound like the ideal buds for your ears, hit that Buy Now button right away!

Should you shop this Google Pixel Buds Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

While it might be tempting to hold off until Cyber Monday in the hopes of finding an even better deal, there’s no reason to wait until then. Not only do most Cyber Monday deals tend to be a rehash of the same deals from Black Friday, but some items might be gone by the end of the weekend. Stocks will be in short supply this year because of an ongoing silicon shortage, so waiting until Cyber Monday is playing with fire. Shop as soon as possible to avoid stock running out.

If you manage to find it for a lower price on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your order or return the product. However, you can’t turn back time if you miss out on a fantastic deal. If you’re interested in picking up a pair of Google Buds, this is the right time to buy them.

