This 75-inch 4K TV deal cuts over 50% off the price — save over $600!

Andrew Morrisey
By
Front angle of the Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K smart TV.

If you’re looking to go big with a new centerpiece for your home theater, Best Buy has discounted the 75-inch Hisense A6 LED 4K smart TV by a massive $680, bringing its price down to just $620. That’s a more than 50% discount off its regular price of $1,300, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and 75-inch TV deals you’ll come across. And to sweeten the deal even more, free shipping is included, as is 30 free days of FuboTV and three free months of Apple TV+.

Whether upgrading your home theater setup or building one from scratch, there are a lot of great 75-inch TV options. When it comes to selecting the best TVs, the Hisense A6 LED 4K smart TV has everything to look for on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in stunning 4K resolution across a wide color gamut, and it’s even capable of upscaling older content to 4K, bringing everything you like to watch into the clarity of modern resolution. It’s also able to take on even the most epic of video game adventures and fast-paced content with a 60Hz refresh rate that keeps the image from breaking apart during intense gameplay and action scenes. It has a variety of different viewing modes to choose from, including sports mode, which automatically adjusts the TV for optimized playback depending on what kind of content you’re watching.

And while a superior image is important, one of the best features of the 75-inch Hisense A6 LED 4K TV is its smarts. Its operating system is upgraded from previous models, and with a little help from Google TV, it’s able to bring together movies, shows, live TV, and more from across your apps and subscriptions, organizing them just for you. This makes it a great piece of tech to break in with some of the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more, and a great TV to have at the heart of your entertainment world. You can even sort through your content with voice commands with the help of the included voice remote and Google Assistant.

You can currently get the 75-inch Hisense A6 LED 4K smart TV for just $620, making it one of the better Best Buy TV deals you’ll find. This is a huge savings of $680, as the TV typically costs $1,300. You’ll get free shipping with your purchase, as well as 30 free days of FuboTV and three free months of Apple TV+

