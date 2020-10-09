Roborock‘s extensive lineup of robot vacuum cleaners includes advanced features such as laser and Lidar navigation, no-mop zones for combination robotic vacuums and mops, and artificial intelligence that recognizes objects in your home. If you’re shopping for a new robot vacuum, the big question is, “Which of Roborock’s models is the best for you?”

Roborock S4 Max — $429

The Roborock S4 Max robot vacuum cleaner combines powerful suction with automatic adjustment, advanced navigation, room mapping, long battery life with an intelligent recharge-and-resume feature, and air filtering to help keep your home healthy.

Using a combination of SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) and laser navigation, the S4 Max learns and saves up to four levels of room and obstacle maps for your home. You can use the Roborock app to configure Invisible Walls and No-Go Zones to section off large areas or specific locations where you don’t want the robot to vacuum. With up to 2,000Pa suction and the main brush with automatic height adjustment, the S4 Max detects various floor types and applies the necessary power to lift and clean dirt and debris. The battery in the S4 Max runs for up to 150 minutes per charge. When the vacuum detects power is low, it navigates to the charging station and then resumes where it left off to finish the job. Finally, the S4 Max has a washable and reusable E11-rated air filter to capture up to 95% of airborne particles and allergens, including pet dander.

Other advanced Roborock robotic home floor cleaners combine vacuuming and floor mopping, but if you’re not interested in having your floors wet-mopped, the Roborock S4 Max is the best all-around vacuum-only model and an unbeatable value for the money. It’s brand new, too, having hit the shelves for the first time on October 9.

Roborock S5 Max — $439, was $549

Roborock’s S5 Max robot vacuum and mop is a dual-function appliance with 2,000Pa of vacuum suction and a 290ml electric water tank for wet mopping as it moves across your hard floors. You can use the Roborock mobile app to configure which rooms or areas within rooms to mop, based on floor type and personal preference. In addition, you can create no-go and no-mop zones with artificial barriers

The S5 Max uses laser navigation to create room and floorplan maps. Depending on your desires, you can schedule cleaning for a whole floor or select rooms with the mobile app. Besides choosing which areas and rooms to clean, you can also control the sequencing, setting the order in which the S5 Max cleans your home. With the S5 Max’s Smart Top-Up feature and up to three hours runtime per battery charge, the robotic floor cleaner can recharge just enough to finish the current job or fully recharge and resume where it left off. The Roborock S5 Max connects with Amazon Alexa so you can tell the robot when to begin or stop cleaning.

If you’re shopping for a combination robotic vacuum cleaner and floor mop with sophisticated having and controls, the Roborock S5 Max is an excellent choice, especially with Amazon’s $440 deal, $109 less than the $549 normal price.

Roborock S6 Max — $750, was $799

The Roborock S6 MaxV is Roborock’s flagship model, combining the most powerful suction and highest level of intelligent laser-based navigation, mapping, and situational intelligence in a robotic vacuum and mop.

The S6 MaxV is equipped with two cameras empowering a feature called ReactiveAI that recognizes and moves around mapped obstacles and unknown objects. Compared to the S5 Max robot vacuum, the S6 MaxV’s 2500Pa suction more is 25% stronger, making it even more capable of loosening, lifting, and sucking in dust, dirt, and debris from your home’s floors. The included detachable 297ml SnapMop system adds a full suite of mopping features to the S6 MaxV’s vacuum power. The S6 MaxV’s dual-camera setup allows you to control the robot with a mobile app to see live stream video as the device moves around your home. You can also use the app from any location to issue voice commands, taking advantage of the S6 MaxV’s Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. The S6 Max includes multi-level floorplans and mapping for up to four levels with up to 10 no-mop and 10 no-go zones for each level.

With up to 180 minutes runtime per battery charge with Roborock’s Top-Up charging feature and E11 HEPA-rated air filter, you can feel confident letting the S6 MaxV clean your home on a schedule that suits your preferences while you’re away. Ordinarily $800, Amazon has discounted the Roborock S6 MaxV to $750, adding to the value of this high-powered, highly intelligent combination robotic vacuum and mopping system. Hold out till Prime Day 2020 on October 13, though, and it’ll be down to just $600.

