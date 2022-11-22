This content was produced in partnership with Tineco.

Mopping is a real pain because before you can mop your floor you either have to sweep or vacuum the debris — otherwise you end up with an even bigger mess. Sometimes, depending on how well you clean beforehand, an extra mess is inevitable. Not to mention, when mopping you tend to push around the same dirty water continuously. There has to be an easier way, right? Leading floor care innovator, Tineco, has introduced a full portfolio of wet and dry vacuums that are specifically designed to cut cleaning time in half. How? They vacuum and mop in one simple step, combining all that extra work and reducing the total amount of time invested in cleaning. More importantly, you can roll it over just about any mess, wet or dry, and let the smart vacuum do its thing.

The brand’s smart models feature Tineco’s proprietary iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology, so the floor washer essentially does everything it needs to, with minimal interaction from you. For example, the system automatically adjusts water flow, brush roller speeds, and vacuum suction, based on the severity of the mess. Just to reiterate, the vacuum automatically adjusts power and efficiency, ensuring an optimal clean every time, and you don’t have to adjust any settings while it’s doing all this. That’s not all that Tineco’s wet/dry vacuums have to offer. In fact, the list of features is equally lengthy and impressive. Let’s take a closer look at Tineco’s smart FLOOR ONE series.

Making cleaning simpler so you can save time

Normally, you’d have to use multiple devices to get a full clean. You’d need to vacuum or sweep first, then get your mop and tackle messes in a multistep approach. With the Tineco FLOOR ONE series, including the FLOOR ONE S5 and FLOOR ONE S3, that’s not the case, because they’re three-in-one wet and dry vacuums capable of cleaning both wet and dry messes. Even better, they can also tackle tough, sticky messes, something that requires a lot of extra elbow grease — and extra steps — the traditional route. The iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology automatically adjusts cleaning power on the fly to match the severity of the mess. Also, the iLoop™ ring on the built-in display will change from red to blue as it picks up wet and dry messes, so you know exactly what it’s doing and when your floor is clean.

Let’s say your child spills their cereal on the floor and there’s a huge mess of dry cereal, milk, and whatever nasties were already there. Instead of having to clean the spill first, then pick up the cereal, then mop to get rid of the stickiness, you can do it all in one go — just run the floor washer right over the spill.

Of course, there are a host of additional features Tineco’s FLOOR ONE line offers, such as:

Bigger and more reliable tanks — The larger-capacity water tanks mean you can keep cleaning for longer without interruption.

Dual-tank system — The clean and dirty water are kept separate, in completely different tanks. That means you’re always cleaning messes with fresh water and solution rather than reintroducing dirty water like you would with a regular mop.

Excellent battery life — Thanks to smart battery optimization from the iLoop technology, you’ll get up to 35 minutes of continuous cleaning time, per charge.

Three-in-one — The FLOOR ONE series vacuums, mops, and self-cleans. It can cut your cleaning time in half, for spills and regular cleaning.

Unprecedented convenience — You don’t have to adjust suction power, water flow, or brush speed, as it’s all done automatically thanks to the iLoop Smart Sensor Technology.

Information at a glance — The smart iLoop display tells you with color changes whether your floor is clean or dirty, removing all the guesswork.

Sync with the mobile app — Built-in app connectivity and voice-assistant support mean you can conveniently monitor cleaning performance. You can also set up maintenance reminders and cleaning reports, and take advantage of other resources to make your life easier.

Self cleaning — The hands-free self-cleaning function automatically flushes the inner tubing and brush roller, for fast, mess-free maintenance.

Another welcome feature specific to the FLOOR ONE S5 portfolio is that it has enhanced edge cleaning. What does that mean? Do you know how usually with a vacuum it’s tough to get into corners, along baseboards, and even under counters and furniture? The uniquely designed brush head allows you to get into these places, where dirt and debris often hide, for a much better clean overall. No more dust bunnies snuggling up in the corners or under baseboards. There’s nowhere for those nasties to hide.

That’s a lot of cleaning support from one system, right?

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Deals: Save big for Black Friday

At full price, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 is $499, which isn’t bad, but we have some fantastic news for you — and avid shoppers. Tineco is offering an exclusive Black Friday deal, dropping 30% off the regular price on November 25. With that deal, you’ll be able to grab it for $349, saving $150. If you compare the average cost of a vacuum, throw in the cost of a mop, plus additional cleaning supplies, well, getting this two-in-one vacuum that also saves you a ton of time is worth it. Another great option from the line is the FLOOR ONE S3, on sale now at Amazon for $259.

If you’re interested, we recommend acting soon, because these deals won’t be available for long.

