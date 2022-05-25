 Skip to main content
This 17-inch laptop is $330 in the HP Memorial Day Sale 2022

By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

The HP Memorial Day sale is underway already and it’s a pretty special one if you’re looking to save big on a new laptop. Right now, HP has one of the best 17-inch laptop deals around with it currently possible to buy one for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. It’s one of the many Memorial Day laptop sales going on at the moment but easily one of the best value choices for anyone looking for a large screen without spending a fortune. Here’s why it’s worth considering buying.

HP is one of the best laptop brands around so this HP 17-inch laptop should be immediately appealing. While its specs aren’t exactly high end so it won’t compete with the best laptops available, it’s perfect for anyone looking for a budget-priced laptop with a large screen. The 17.3-inch HD+ screen offers a resolution of 1,600 x 900 as well as 250 nits of brightness so — for this price — it’s pretty good. Alongside that, you get an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. That’s fairly standard in this price range but we appreciate a decent amount of memory compared to other systems offering just 4GB.

This is a system that’s designed to help you work more productively while on the move. That’s reflected by some neat features. For instance, a new lift-hinge design elevates the keyboard so you get a more natural and comfortable typing position while you use it. There’s also HP Fast Charge in place so you can charge your battery up to 50% within just 45 minutes. An enlarged clickpad helps you get more done while you work too. This HP 17-inch laptop keeps things simple yet effective. If you’re keen on the idea of a laptop to work on but you need more screen space, you can get exactly that without breaking the bank.

Normally priced at $490, this HP 17-inch laptop is down to just $330 right now when you buy direct from HP as part of the HP Memorial Day sale. It’s the perfect price for anyone looking to work hard for less. Buy it now before the sale ends. You won’t regret it.

