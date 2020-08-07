HP Back-to-School Sale 2020: The 5 best deals

The new school year looms ever closer. Students may not be eager to see the end of summer, but whether you’re looking forward to the fall or not, savvy shoppers and bargain-hunters know that now’s the time to start shopping those yearly back-to-school sales. The 2020 HP Back-to-School Sale is already live with some juicy deals on computers and accessories, so if you’re looking to save some time as well as money, we’ve already sorted through the sale to bring you the five best deals below (and worry not — you don’t need to be a student to take advantage of these discounts).

Even the best desktop PC is useless without a good monitor, and HP offers plenty of great displays to suit any need or budget. This 24-inch number hits the sweet spot when it comes to size, price, and performance: It features a crisp Full HD 1080p resolution which is pretty much perfect for a 24-inch screen, a 10,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and in-plane switching (IPS) technology which is the best panel type for most uses and offers better viewing angles and color accuracy than TN or VA panels.

At just $100 after a $30 discount for the HP Back-to-School Sale, the HP 24YH 24-inch monitor is just about the best desktop display you’re going to find right now for around a benjamin.

Microsoft Office has been a staple in homes, offices, and classrooms for decades, and for good reason. Today, the full Office software suite features a wide array of different apps, but the big three — Word, Excel, and PowerPoint — are still the essentials (and really the only ones that most of us will ever need). This is premium paid software, but the Office 2019 Home & Student package gives you everything you need for school without making you pay for a bunch of apps you’ll never use.

The HP Back-to-School Sale lets you grab a lifetime Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student license (valid for both Windows 10 and MacOS) for just $120 right now after a $30 savings.

Aside from computers, printers are the most popular devices that HP has to offer. Today’s printers have come a long way from the humble ones of yesteryear, too, and the HP Envy Photo 7855 has just about everything you want in a modern unit: It can print, scan, fax, and copy, and it can also run off photos (it even has a second tray made just for photo paper). It has wireless capabilities, too, so there’s no need to hook this thing up to your computer, and you can easily print remotely from mobile devices as well.

The HP Envy Photo 7855 all-in-one is the last printer you’ll likely need for a long, long time, and the HP Back-to-School Sale lets you grab it now for $180 and save $50.

The biggest development in the field of laptop PCs has been the emergence of 2-in-1 convertibles — laptops that feature fold-flat touchscreens. Some might have thought these were a gimmick, but they have taken off in a huge way, and it’s clear in 2020 that they’re here to stay. Thankfully, that popularity means that you no longer have to pay an arm and a leg for a good one as the 15-inch HP Envy x360 proves: This affordable 2-in-1 packs a very nice Ryzen 5 4500U processor with built-in Vega 6 graphics (which allows for some gaming), 8GB RAM, and a snappy 128GB solid-state system drive, giving you just about all you need for work and entertainment.

You can grab this excellent modern 2-in-1 laptop for a modest (but welcome) $70 discount during the HP Back-to-School Sale, knocking the price down to a very attractive $700.

HP Omen Gaming Laptop — $930, was $1,030

HP may be most well-known for its work-focused computers, but it also has some very nice gaming laptops. This 2019 HP Omen packs a lot of power for a sub-$1,000 gaming machine: A beefy 10th-generation Core i7 CPU is paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, which is a fantastic combo that will blow through modern games at high settings for years to come. That GPU/CPU pair is backed up by 8GB of RAM, and for storage, you’ve got a nicely sized 512GB SSD which gives you plenty of space for your game library. The 15.6-inch 1080p display hits a nice middle ground in size for gaming and portability, and the backlit keyboard is a nice touch, too.

A $100 price cut for the HP Back-to-School Sale pushes this excellent gaming machine down to below a grand, letting you grab one for just $930 right now.

