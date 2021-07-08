  1. Deals
This Chromebook deal gives you $200 off and a free SteelSeries controller

Love ’em or hate ’em, Chromebooks have definitely carved out their own space in the laptop and 2-in-1 market. They’re fast, they’re responsive, they feature built-in security, and — contrary to popular belief — you don’t need an active internet connection to use them. If you’re looking to upgrade to a new computer for work, school, or browsing, there are a ton of Chromebook deals live you might want to check out.

Best Buy is also hosting a crazy deal that takes $200 off an HP 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook and nets you a free SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller for gaming. You can take home both for $429 plus free shipping or in-store pickup. The free controller is a GeForce Now, and the offer includes a bevy of Chromebooks, not just the HP model. Chromebooks can stream games through services like GeForce Now, Stadia, and beyond. They can also play a ton of Android games and allow you to download and use Android apps and games from the Play Store.

The HP 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook (14C-CA0053DX) features a 1920 x 1080 IPS display with a WLED backlight. It’s powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, and it has 64GB of eMMC flash memory for storage. The main hinge and display leverage a 360-degree flip-and-fold design, so you can swap the configuration to a standard laptop or tablet, or prop it up for presentations.

A built-in HD webcam rests within the top bezel, but it also includes a privacy switch if you want to disable it when you’re not on a video call. Intel UHD Graphics utilize shared memory for visual applications. Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax and Bluetooth round out the wireless connectivity. Plus, the keyboard is backlit, and there’s a fingerprint reader on board.

Best Buy is offering the HP 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook for $429, which is $200 off the $629 MSRP. To sweeten the deal, you’ll get a free SteelSeries controller, which is a $60 value.

Just in case you want to check out some of the other Chromebooks that qualify for the free controller, you can access the full sale below. The Chromebook must be over $299 and cannot be clearance or open-box. You’ll find models from Lenovo, HP, Samsung, Asus, Acer, and more.

More Chromebook deals available now

There are other Chromebooks on sale and through other retailers, too. We rounded up all of the best deals that are available. See below.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$745 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$300 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$340 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with coupon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$335 $365
This entry-level laptop is a great way to get started in the Chromebook world. Its roomy 14-inch display is great for work, and its sleek design looks the part wherever you take it.
Buy at Amazon
