Why a Chromebook is the perfect back-to-school laptop

Heading back to school is an exciting time for many but it can also be pretty expensive. Besides buying household items for your dorm and planning for fees and more, you also need to think about your technological needs. Did you struggle through the last year with a below-par laptop or tablet and realize how much you needed something better? This is the time to invest. Right now, you can buy an HP Chromebook from Walmart for just $229. That’s a savings of $50 on the usual price and it makes it for a very tempting proposition even for students on a tight budget. If you haven’t considered a Chromebook before, we’re going to tell you all about why this is the perfect back-to-school laptop for most users.

The HP Chromebook in question is a HP 14″ Pentium 4GB/64GB Chromebook. That means it has an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB of eMMC storage, plus a 14-inch HD display. For a Windows-based laptop, that might sound scrappy but it’s ideal for a Chromebook. We took a deep dive into everything you need to know about Chromebooks, but simply put, they’re an innovative alternative to Windows-based laptops because they run on Chrome OS which is focused on Google’s services, so you predominantly run web-based apps like Google Docs or Gmail. That way, all your files are stored on the cloud for easy access from anywhere.

Thanks to their low price and convenience factor, Chromebooks are a great option for students, which is why we’ve rounded up the best Chromebooks for students in the past. The best Chromebooks combine reliability and good build quality so you get all the practical convenience of a laptop with the freedom of cloud storage.

In the case of this HP Chromebook, you get a battery life of up to 13 and a half hours so it’s perfect for all-day use. You can spend the day studying and writing up notes for class before switching over to watching your favorite streaming shows in the evenings. It even has audio by B&O so you know the speakers will sound good, too. It’s an ideal mixture of media streaming device and note-taking powerhouse, all at a conveniently low price to suit your student budget.

Normally priced at $279, this HP Chromebook is down to just $229 right now at Walmart. You’ll need to be snappy though. Stock is sure to be limited at this price and you won’t want to miss out on such a great deal. This is sure to be your new technology friend this semester.

More Chromebook deals

If you’re not entirely sold on this particular Chromebook but you do know that you want the convenience of a Chrome OS-based system, then we still have plenty of other great Chromebook deals for you to check out. There’s something for every budget and need here so whatever your plans, you’ll find the right device for you.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$699 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$350 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$342 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with coupon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$347 $365
This entry-level laptop is a great way to get started in the Chromebook world. Its roomy 14-inch display is great for work, and its sleek design looks the part wherever you take it.
Buy at Amazon
