Why a Chromebook is the perfect back-to-school laptop

Heading back to school is an exciting time for many but it can also be pretty expensive. Besides buying household items for your dorm and planning for fees and more, you also need to think about your technological needs. Did you struggle through the last year with a below-par laptop or tablet and realize how much you needed something better? This is the time to invest. Right now, you can buy an HP Chromebook from Walmart for just $229. That’s a savings of $50 on the usual price and it makes it for a very tempting proposition even for students on a tight budget. If you haven’t considered a Chromebook before, we’re going to tell you all about why this is the perfect back-to-school laptop for most users.

The HP Chromebook in question is a HP 14″ Pentium 4GB/64GB Chromebook. That means it has an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB of eMMC storage, plus a 14-inch HD display. For a Windows-based laptop, that might sound scrappy but it’s ideal for a Chromebook. We took a deep dive into everything you need to know about Chromebooks, but simply put, they’re an innovative alternative to Windows-based laptops because they run on Chrome OS which is focused on Google’s services, so you predominantly run web-based apps like Google Docs or Gmail. That way, all your files are stored on the cloud for easy access from anywhere.

Thanks to their low price and convenience factor, Chromebooks are a great option for students, which is why we’ve rounded up the best Chromebooks for students in the past. The best Chromebooks combine reliability and good build quality so you get all the practical convenience of a laptop with the freedom of cloud storage.

In the case of this HP Chromebook, you get a battery life of up to 13 and a half hours so it’s perfect for all-day use. You can spend the day studying and writing up notes for class before switching over to watching your favorite streaming shows in the evenings. It even has audio by B&O so you know the speakers will sound good, too. It’s an ideal mixture of media streaming device and note-taking powerhouse, all at a conveniently low price to suit your student budget.

Normally priced at $279, this HP Chromebook is down to just $229 right now at Walmart. You’ll need to be snappy though. Stock is sure to be limited at this price and you won’t want to miss out on such a great deal. This is sure to be your new technology friend this semester.

More Chromebook deals

If you’re not entirely sold on this particular Chromebook but you do know that you want the convenience of a Chrome OS-based system, then we still have plenty of other great Chromebook deals for you to check out. There’s something for every budget and need here so whatever your plans, you’ll find the right device for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations