This HP EliteBook laptop is nearly $900 off for a limited time

If you’re on the hunt for a new work laptop, or for a suite of laptops to accommodate your team at work, there are a lot of great laptop deals out there. But we’d like to point you toward one of the best HP laptop deals you’ll find, which sees the HP EliteBook 850 G8 laptop on sale for $2,049 when purchasing directly from HP. This is a massive savings of $876 from its regular price of $2,925, and inventory isn’t likely to last long at this price, so head over to HP now to claim one for yourself.

Whatever your business may be, the HP EliteBook 850 G8 laptop makes sure it’s nobody else’s business. Built with collaborators and teams in mind, this Wolf Pro Security Edition of the HP EliteBook 850 G8 laptop creates a powerful, secure computing experience for both teams and individuals. With features like a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, a fingerprint reader, and Wolf Pro Security software integration, the demands of a multi-task, multi-place workday is just what the HP EliteBook 850 G8 was made for.

But the HP EliteBook 850 G8 isn’t made strictly for the James Bonds of the world. It’s also a great all-purpose laptop, and is a consideration if you’re in search of the best business laptops as well. Features like a top-notch high-definition webcam makes it great for keeping in touch with colleagues, friends, and family, and a long battery life will keep you plugged in to your workday without need to plug in several times throughout the day. It’s easy to carry, as it’s ultralight and thin, and it’s an easy and comfortable device to work on, as it has a large 15.6-inch Full HD display and a quiet, comfortable keyboard. If you’re not quite sure if the HP EliteBook 850 G8 suits all of your needs, we recommend you check out or laptop buying guide.

But with an impressive savings of $876 off its regular price of $2,925, we think the HP EliteBook 850 G8 is a great option for everyone. Its sale price is down to $2,049 at HP right now, and it isn’t likely to last at a price like that. Click over to HP now to make this great laptop a part of your workflow.

