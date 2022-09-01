This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Elitebook 865

HP is among the best laptop brands in the market because of dependable products like the HP Elite Dragonfly 3, which is in Digital Trends’ best laptops as the top option if you’re looking to purchase a business laptop. The HP Elitebook 865 is also a worthwhile investment, especially with the savings that you can enjoy from HP. The laptop advances the AMD vs Intel rivalry as it shows the capabilities of the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, which combines with AMD Radeon 660M Graphics and 16GB of RAM for performance that will be able to keep up when you multitask between several apps for quicker completion of projects.

The HP Elitebook 865 comes with a 16-inch WUXGA display, so you don’t need to buy from monitor deals when you’re working from home, and it’s got Windows 10 Pro pre-installed in its 256GB SSD so you can start using the laptop as soon as you receive it. The version on sale from HP is the Wolf Pro Security Edition, which provides enterprise-level protection that’s enough to protect small and medium-sized businesses. These measures include HP Sure Sense, which uses deep learning A.I. to block rapidly evolving malware, and HP Sure Click, which prevents attacks that come from websites and attachments.

If you want to stretch your budget to purchase the best possible laptop that you can buy, it’s highly recommended that you check out HP laptop deals. You won’t regret it if you do, because you’ll come across this $1,228 discount for the HP Elitebook 865, which brings its price from HP down to just $999 — less than half its original price of $2,227. This offer is expected to attract a lot of attention, so if you want to take advantage of it before it gets sold out, you need to add the HP Elitebook 865 to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

