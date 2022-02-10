HP is having a sale on all their gaming laptop models!

If you want to invest in PC gaming, but you don’t want to spend separately on gaming PC deals and gaming monitor deals, then you’ll have to go for gaming laptop deals. These powerful machines offer a smooth gaming experience and portability, so that you can play anywhere. They usually don’t come cheap, but fortunately, brands like HP are always offering discounts, with HP laptop deals currently including a range of gaming laptop models.

For those seeking recommendations on what to buy from HP’s sale of gaming laptops, here are three options. The HP Pavilion gaming laptop is down to $600 from its original price of $800 after a $200 discount; the Victus by HP laptop is down to $650 from its original price of $810 after a $160 discount; and the HP Omen laptop is down to $1,350 from its original price of $1,500, after a $150 discount. It’s unclear how long these offers will last, so if something catches your eye, you shouldn’t hold back from clicking the Buy Now button if you don’t want to miss out.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop — $600, was $800

The HP Pavilion gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GX 1650 graphics card, which makes it capable of running the latest games. You’ll appreciate the graphics of today’s titles on the laptop’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and you’ll be able to install several games on its 256GB SSD. It’s also equipped with a dual fan system for improved thermal cooling, so you can play for hours without worrying about overheating. The HP Pavilion gaming laptop is available with a $200 discount from HP, which brings its price down to just $600 from its original price of $800.

Victus by HP Laptop — $980, was $1,250

The Victus by HP laptop is included in Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops as an affordable but powerful option for gamers. The version on sale from HP packs the AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and it comes with a 16.1-inch Full HD screen with a fast refresh rate and a 512GB SSD for storage. A reliable cooling system prevents the laptop from overheating, the all-purpose gaming keyboard gives you an advantage over other players, and a fast-charging feature recovers about 50% of the laptop’s battery after just 30 minutes of being plugged in. You can buy the Victus by HP laptop for just $980 from HP, after a $270 discount to its original price of $1,250.

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop — $1,300, was $1,500

For a more powerful gaming laptop, you should go for the HP Omen 15 gaming laptop, which runs on the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It comes with a 512GB SSD for more storage, and its 15.6-inch Full HD screen is supported by audio that’s tuned by Bang & Olufsen. HP also promises more than six hours of battery life on a single charge, which gives you enough time to play while on the go, and when the battery gets depleted, a fast-charging feature gets it back up to about 50% after just 45 minutes. HP has slashed the price of the HP Omen 15 gaming laptop by $200, bringing it down to $1,300 from its original price of $1,500.

You’ll be able to stretch your budget with HP’s sale on gaming laptops, but if you want to take a look at other options while sticking to the brand, we’re here to help you out. Here are some of the best HP laptop deals that you can buy right now.

