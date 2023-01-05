 Skip to main content
This great HP student laptop just got an incredible discount

John Alexander
By
As just about the entirety of the US has had some sort of winter storm lately, it is hard to believe that some people are already thinking about spring. These strange creatures are, of course, students. The spring semester is coming up soon for them and your grade school child isn’t far behind, so why not look into a laptop that will give them the boost they need to succeed? The HP Pavilion 15t-eg200 is on sale now for only $500. It’s usually $900 and this deal will save you $400, making it one of the best student laptop deals around!

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15t-eg200

The HP Pavilion 15t-eg200 is a laptop with the power to get you through the day. On the inside, that comes from its 8GB of RAM, Intel Core i5 processor, and 256GB of storage. If you’re getting a laptop for college, this may not be enough on its own depending on what programs you need to run or your own personal educational goals. Luckily, HP knows that you have your individual needs, so you can upgrade these as you like during post purchase. For example, if you aren’t so keen on cloud storage the alternate options allow for 512GB or even 1TB. We wholeheartedly recommend playing around with the “Customize & Buy” section before making a purchase. You can even change the exterior color, including making the laptop a cool ‘forest teal’ color for no extra cost!

Speaking of the HP Pavilion 15t-eg200’s exterior, this is a 15.6-inch laptop. While that should enough for most people, students should consider how any laptop they use will work with a second screen. As mentioned in our laptop buying guide, that means you need to know if your new laptop has USB-C, DisplayPort, or HDMI connectivity. For owners of the HP Pavilion 15t-eg200, none of this will be a problem as it comes with USB-C, DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.1 ports. Finally, the HP Pavilion 15t-eg200 gives you the power to keep you connected with the people you love most by including a built-in 720p HD webcam with dual mics.

To get yours today and get started on the path to greatness in school follow the link below. Again, you can get the HP Pavilion 15t-eg200 for only $500 while this deal lasts. That’s $400 down from the usual $900 and a great excuse to up your laptop game for 2023.

