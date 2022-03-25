  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Grab this HP 2-in-1 laptop while it’s $250 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop in tent mode.

The versatility of 2-in-1 laptops make them valuable companions for both work and school — this is why laptop deals involving them are growing in popularity among shoppers. If you’re on the hunt for one, you might want to check out Best Buy’s HP laptop deals, which currently include a $250 discount for the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop that brings its price down to a more affordable $580, from its original price of $830.

The HP Pavilion x360 is a 2-in-1 device with a 360-degree hinge that enables four modes — clamshell, tent, media, and tablet. This versatility is important so that the device can adjust to your needs. You can type documents in clamshell mode, make presentations in tent mode, watch streaming content in media mode, and browse social media in tablet mode. At the center of all these modes, however, is its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, which features minimal bezels to maximize the device’s screen size.

It’s not all about its versatility though, as the HP Pavilion x360 is also a powerful device, as to be expected from a product made by one of Digital Trends’ best laptop brands. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM, so it will be able to handle your daily tasks without any slowdowns, and multitask between apps whenever needed, like the best laptops. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with a 521GB SSD, which is enough space to store your software, documents, pictures, videos, and games. HP promises up to 8 hours of battery life for the device, but with HP Fast Charge technology, the device can go from zero to a 50% charge after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

If you want to upgrade your laptop into a powerful and versatile machine, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. The retailer is selling it for just $580, after a $250 reduction to the laptop’s original price of $830. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The newest iPad Air already has a discount at Amazon

Six Apple iPad Air 5s fanned out in a circle, showing off the various colors of the chassis.

Save $300 on the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 Ti

The front view of the Dell XPS 15 laptop.

Best gaming monitor deals for April 2022

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1

Online criminals stole nearly $7 billion from people in 2021

A tired man with a laptop in an office.

Best Apple deals and sales for March 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Apple TV+’s Roar trailer introduces its dark feminist fables

Nicole Kidman in Roar.

Xbox’s cloud game publisher could succeed where Stadia failed

Kim Swift explains Xbox Game Studios Publishing's new cloud gaming efforts.

Best gaming headset deals for April 2022

cheap gaming headset deals

Best gaming chair deals for April 2022: AKRacing, Respawn, and more

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

Google wants your smartphone to be able to save your eyes

Google tests deploying phone camera to detect eye and heart conditions.

New Windows spyware campaign can get you in a click

malwarebytes laptop

Gran Turismo 7 to change credit payouts following backlash

A Gran Turismo 7 Ferrari screenshot showcases ray tracing.

Wired vs. wireless security cameras: Which is right for you?

A table with six different security cameras on top of it.