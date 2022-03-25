Grab this HP 2-in-1 laptop while it’s $250 off today

The versatility of 2-in-1 laptops make them valuable companions for both work and school — this is why laptop deals involving them are growing in popularity among shoppers. If you’re on the hunt for one, you might want to check out Best Buy’s HP laptop deals, which currently include a $250 discount for the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop that brings its price down to a more affordable $580, from its original price of $830.

The HP Pavilion x360 is a 2-in-1 device with a 360-degree hinge that enables four modes — clamshell, tent, media, and tablet. This versatility is important so that the device can adjust to your needs. You can type documents in clamshell mode, make presentations in tent mode, watch streaming content in media mode, and browse social media in tablet mode. At the center of all these modes, however, is its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, which features minimal bezels to maximize the device’s screen size.

It’s not all about its versatility though, as the HP Pavilion x360 is also a powerful device, as to be expected from a product made by one of Digital Trends’ best laptop brands. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM, so it will be able to handle your daily tasks without any slowdowns, and multitask between apps whenever needed, like the best laptops. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with a 521GB SSD, which is enough space to store your software, documents, pictures, videos, and games. HP promises up to 8 hours of battery life for the device, but with HP Fast Charge technology, the device can go from zero to a 50% charge after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

If you want to upgrade your laptop into a powerful and versatile machine, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. The retailer is selling it for just $580, after a $250 reduction to the laptop’s original price of $830. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations