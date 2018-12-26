Share

Choosing a laptop is one of the hardest decisions you’ll make all year. Whatever you choose to buy is likely going to be your only laptop for a while, so you don’t want to end up stuck with something terrible. With brands like Dell, Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, and Apple all offering great options, it really comes down to what you’re looking for in a personal computer. If the only thing you’ll be using it for is taking notes and browsing the web, then a cheap laptop should do the trick. But if you’re looking for something more powerful, like the Dell XPS 13, you’ll probably need to invest $1,000 or more. Unless you take advantage of this end of year sale on the HP Spectre x360, of course.

The Dell XPS 13 may be the best laptop you can buy, according to our experts, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only one worth looking at. The HP Spectre x360 13t comes fully loaded with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, UHD graphics card, and Windows 10 already installed. With 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of SSD storage, it comes with all of the space you need — unless you’re downloading a ton of photos and videos. A battery life of up to 16 hours and 45 minutes, allows this HP Spectre laptop to handle a full day of work without needing to be plugged in.

This HP Spectre x360 laptop may not be able to fully compete with the Dell XPS in terms of overall performance, but as a 2-in-1 it comes with some unique advantages. It can quickly convert from a computer to a tablet just by flipping the screen. With full touchscreen capabilities, this feature makes the Spectre x360 ideal for work, play, and streaming videos. It even comes with a digital pen, allowing you to take notes, sketch ideas, or just make some digital doodles directly on your device.

The HP Spectre x360 is normally priced at $1,150, but with the sale going on right now, you can get it for just $900. The Dell XPS is priced at $950 right now as well, however, the sale only applies to HP laptops.

