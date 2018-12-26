Digital Trends
Deals

This discounted HP Spectre x360 laptop is a great Dell XPS 13 alternative

Jacob Kienlen
By
hp spectre x360 13t sale color

Choosing a laptop is one of the hardest decisions you’ll make all year. Whatever you choose to buy is likely going to be your only laptop for a while, so you don’t want to end up stuck with something terrible. With brands like Dell, Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, and Apple all offering great options, it really comes down to what you’re looking for in a personal computer. If the only thing you’ll be using it for is taking notes and browsing the web, then a cheap laptop should do the trick. But if you’re looking for something more powerful, like the Dell XPS 13, you’ll probably need to invest $1,000 or more. Unless you take advantage of this end of year sale on the HP Spectre x360, of course.

The Dell XPS 13 may be the best laptop you can buy, according to our experts, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only one worth looking at. The HP Spectre x360 13t comes fully loaded with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, UHD graphics card, and Windows 10 already installed. With 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of SSD storage, it comes with all of the space you need — unless you’re downloading a ton of photos and videos. A battery life of up to 16 hours and 45 minutes, allows this HP Spectre laptop to handle a full day of work without needing to be plugged in.

This HP Spectre x360 laptop may not be able to fully compete with the Dell XPS in terms of overall performance, but as a 2-in-1 it comes with some unique advantages. It can quickly convert from a computer to a tablet just by flipping the screen. With full touchscreen capabilities, this feature makes the Spectre x360 ideal for work, play, and streaming videos. It even comes with a digital pen, allowing you to take notes, sketch ideas, or just make some digital doodles directly on your device.

The HP Spectre x360 is normally priced at $1,150, but with the sale going on right now, you can get it for just $900. The Dell XPS is priced at $950 right now as well, however, the sale only applies to HP laptops.

Buy Now

Looking for more cool stuff? We’ve found laptop deals, MacBook deals, iPad deals, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

How to build a computer
why killing the headphone jack was too much soon beats powerbeats 1
Deals

Beats wireless earphones are cheaper than AirPods and arrive before Christmas

The holidays are practically here, and time is running out to pick up all of those last-minute gifts. So if you're looking to snag a pair of wireless earphones, and have them arrive before Christmas, this Beats sale is exactly what you…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
last minute gift cards from target sephora and xbox card christmas
Deals

Missed your chance to get an Apple Watch? Give them a last-minute gift card

With Christmas just a few days away you might have missed the shipping deadline. Don't panic, GiftCard.com let's you send customized eGift Cards with a message attached so that every time they swipe they're reminded of you. 
Posted By Jenifer Calle
HP-Spectre-x360-15-inch-2018
Computing

Save $350 on the 13-inch HP Spectre x360 with these Red Tag Sales

Looking for last minute deals on HP laptops? HP is currently running a Red Tag Sale, cutting $350 off the price of the 13-inch touchscreen variant of its Spectre X360 Windows 10 convertible. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
HP Red Tag Sale
Deals

Save on HP Spectre laptops and more during the HP Red Tag Sale

With discounts of up to 55 percent off on desktop PCs, laptops, PC accessories, printers, monitors, and more, the 2018 HP Red Tag Sale is the perfect chance to score a deal on a gift for yourself or for someone you won't be seeing until…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Wemo Mini Smart Plug Best smart outlet deals
Deals

Amazon offers $10 or 20 percent off already slashed best-seller smart home deals

On the last day of Prime free 2-day shipping Amazon unleashed a new limited-time promotion for already-discounted best-selling smart home devices. Smart10 and Smart 20 checkout codes on select products get an extra $10 or 20 percent off.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $950 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $950.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Last-minute Christmas gifts
Deals

The best last-minute Christmas gift ideas for holiday slackers

The countdown to Christmas has really ramped up, but there are plenty of fantastic gifts still available. We've found all of the last-minute gifts you need to have yourself a successful holiday on any budget.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
deals ter
Deals

DT Deals

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Lenovo Yoga 730 13-inch review
Computing

Snag the Lenovo Yoga 730 with a Core i7 CPU for $700 off

Are you looking for a great last-minute Windows PC for the holidays? Lenovo is offering its Yoga 730 2-in-1 notebook for up to $700 off — that's a 40 percent discount with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Nividia GPU.
Posted By Michael Archambault
best iphone cases presidio line speck street 6 266
Mobile

Score an after-Christmas deal with Speck’s half-off sale on its entire range of cases

Christmas might be over, but bargains don't take time off. To keep the holiday spirit alive, Speck will be offering a sitewide 50-percent-off deal for one day only on Wednesday, December 26.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

B&H cuts up to $500 off MacBook Air and MacBook Pros for limited time

Now is the time to save on MacBooks. Currently, as part of its Mega DealZone event, B&H is cutting up to $200 off the price of the MacBook Air and $500 off certain MacBook Pro models through December 28. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

These are the best video game sales happening right now

There are still some great deals to be had on video games this holiday season, regardless of which platform you happen to own. Here are the best video game deals available right now, including Switch, PS4, Xbox, and Steam sales.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
russia hotel wi fi hack hacking hacker lifestyle pc keyboard
Deals

Browse safely and save up to $80 with McAfee’s Total Protection holiday sale

If you don't have some sort of protection on your phone, tablet, or computer, you're basically leaving the door open for anyone looking to perpetrate a cyberattack. Protect yourself for a year with McAfee Total Protection for just $30.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
instant pot post christmas sales cooking with
Smart Home

Amazon continues slashing prices on its Instant Pots deals

After the Christmas rush, bargains await people who previously focused on finding gifts for others. Amazon cut prices on some of the most popular Instant Pot multi-function programmable pressure cookers.
Posted By Bruce Brown