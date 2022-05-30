HP Spectre x360 is $470 off in the Memorial Day laptop sales

If you’ve been waiting for this year’s Memorial Day sales to enjoy a discount when buying a new laptop, you probably expected that there will be a wide range of options across the popular retailers. For those who need help in finalizing their choice, you might want to stick to HP laptop deals, as the brand’s devices offer immense value for money, more so with the holiday’s price cuts. For example, the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop is available for $1,050 from HP, down $470 from its original price of $1,520 for Memorial Day.

Among the available options in the ongoing Memorial Day laptop sale, the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop is a popular choice because it combines powerful performance and versatile functionality in one device. Inside the device are the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which will let you multitask between several apps at a time without any slowdowns. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which should provide ample storage for all your software and files.

The HP Spectre x360 isn’t all about its specifications though. Like the best 2-in-1 laptops, its 360-degree hinge allows transformation between different modes, namely clamshell for typing documents, tent for delivering presentations, media for watching streaming content, and tablet for browsing social media, among the many applications of each form. At the center of each mode is the laptop’s 14-inch touchscreen with WUXGA+ resolution for sharp details, and adaptive color that automatically makes adjustments for the best viewing experience depending on your environment.

For those who are in the market for a new laptop, make sure that this year’s HP Memorial Day sale doesn’t end without taking advantage of any of the brand’s offers. One of HP’s best deals is this $470 discount for the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop, which lowers its price to $1,050 from its sticker price of $1,520. There’s not much time left for Memorial Day, and it’s unclear when we’ll see such a price cut again for the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, so it’s highly recommended that you take up HP’s offer while it’s still available.

