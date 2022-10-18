This HP workstation just got a $3,000 price cut — seriously

Professionals, especially those who are working from home, should go for a mobile workstation like the HP ZBook Studio G8 when looking for laptop deals. These devices are packed with powerful hardware and large displays to make getting through your daily workload much easier, but they usually don’t come cheap. The HP ZBook Studio G8, however, is down to $1,769 after a $3,294 discount from HP on its sticker price of $5,063. That’s a massive price cut that you won’t see every day, so take advantage of the offer while it’s still available.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Studio G8 mobile workstation

The first thing that you’ll notice about the HP ZBook Studio G8 is that it doesn’t look like the best mobile workstations, most of which are big and bulky. The laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels on a thin body that’s only slightly larger than the Dell XPS 15, but it doesn’t sacrifice performance for portability. The HP ZBook Studio G8 is capable of handling the most demanding tasks with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need flags as the specification for most of the best laptops.

The HP ZBook Studio G8 offers enough space for your apps and files through a 1TB SSD with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, and it comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11. The version of the mobile workstation that’s on sale from HP is the Wolf Pro Security Edition, so it’s protected by features like HP Sure Start, which is a self-healing BIOS that safeguards your data, and the HP Privacy Camera, which maintains your privacy through a physical shutter on the laptop’s webcam.

While HP laptop deals always include some of the best offers for shoppers planning to buy a new device, this discount for the HP ZBook Studio G8 is particularly tough to beat. HP has slashed the mobile workstation’s price by $3,294, so it’s yours for $1,769 instead of its original price of $5,063. It’s rare to enjoy savings of even $1,000 when buying a laptop, let alone $3,000, so you shouldn’t think twice about availing yourself of this offer for the HP ZBook Studio G8.

Editors' Recommendations