It’s no secret that turning your living room into a home theater can be pretty expensive. Luckily, we’re always keeping our eye out for 4K TV deals to make those upgrades easier on your wallet. Today, Amazon has an incredible deal on the Insignia 65-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV happening right now. Originally $570, this pretty sweet TV is on sale today for only $350, saving you $220 off the retail price.

Why you should buy the Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K TV

Insignia’s 65-inch F30 Series 4K TV features HDR and 4K, meaning that the content you watch will always be beautiful and high-quality. This TV is as smart as it gets, with apps that make it super simple to access all of your favorite streaming services, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, and Sling TV. It also comes with DTS Studio Sound, so the realistic and immersive audio delivers you an all-encompassing viewing experience.

This is one of the best 65-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while, especially considering that this TV is integrated with Amazon’s Fire TV platform, meaning that you can watch over a million movies and television episodes that are available for streaming through Amazon. Best of all, you can use the voice remote that is included with the TV to use Alexa to control all of its functions like power, volume, playback, and inputs with just your voice. It’s never been easier to launch Prime Video and Netflix thanks to quick access buttons, too.

If you’re thinking about taking your home theater to the next level, you may also want to consider checking out our roundups of the best soundbars and the best speakers on the market right now, too. It’s never been more affordable to create the screening room of your dreams. Originally $570, you can score this Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K TV for only $350 right now at Amazon. That’s a total of $220 in savings! Don’t miss the chance to take advantage of this awesome deal. Click the Buy Now button below to grab this TV right now and revamp your home theater.

