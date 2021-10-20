  1. Deals
iPad stock is drying up for Holiday shoppers — Here’s the proof

By
iPad Pro on a desk with other Apple devices and accessories.
Dennis Brendel/Unsplash

If you want an iPad for the holidays, you need to order right now. Shipping times for every model is getting pushed back substantially at retailers like Amazon and Apple, thanks to supply issues and this isn’t actually the time for chasing discounts. Instead, if you want to actually see your new iPad in time for the holidays, you’ll need to raid the Black Friday iPad deals right now rather than wait it out.

Right now, the latest Apple iPad 10.2 is on backorder at Amazon with a delivery date of December 7. Seriously, December. Even if you order from Apple itself, you’re looking at delivery times of November 18 or November 26 depending on the model you choose and that’s really not great at all. It’s only going to get worse if you leave it even longer in the hope of a better discount.

It’s a similar story for the latest iPad Mini too with Amazon aiming to get it to your doorstep by November 3 but Apple predicting delivery times of November 18 to November 20 making a delivery in time for Thanksgiving looking quite unlikely.

The iPad Pro 11.0 is also on backorder with a shipping window of November 7 to November 8 so whatever model you’re thinking of treating yourself to, you really need to buy immediately before stock gets even harder to track down.

Our advice? There are some great iPad deals going on right now. Don’t delay. Sure, you might save a little more by holding on but you’re almost certainly not going to get to enjoy your new iPad until December at this rate and that’s not good enough. Hit the buy button now and at least you have the chance of seeing your new purchase in time for Thanksgiving while still saving a good chunk of change.

