Digital Trends
Deals

Looking for Beats? These JBL wireless headphones are a solid alternative

Jenifer Calle
By
jbl everest 310 over ear headphones deal

Harman’s JBL – now under the Samsung umbrella – have been engineering some solid audio electronics. When JBL dropped its Everest Series, it included four different models of Bluetooth headphones with different price points. The set encompasses the Everest 110, 310, 710, and Elite 750NC. The Everest 310 are similar to the Beats Solo 2 headphones, and right now the JBL Everest 310 headphones are at the lowest price it’s ever been.

The JBL Everest 310 is normally priced at $200 but right now you can get it for half the price. Walmart is discounting the Everest 310 to just $100, which is cheaper than the official JBL site and Amazon. The Everest 310 come in a sleek gunmetal color with leather headband. While the JBL Everest 310 does not feature noise-cancellation, it delivers rich detailed sound with no wires necessary.

One of the best features from this top-performing pair of headphones is its ShareMe 2.0 technology. This is a feature that lets others connect their Bluetooth earphones to your Everest, making it easy to share music with friends. This wireless pairing allows for sharing videos and games, too, and it works across other brands.

The MicroUSB charging battery provides 20 hours of playing time and can deliver a quick charge in just two hours. With that much power, they should be able to handle most standard flights, commutes, and car rides without needing a charge. Though if you are traveling for longer than that, you’ll likely need some sort of portable power bank to keep them going strong.

These over-ear headphones are a great fit for a busy lifestyle. It features a built-in microphone for clear hands-free calling and talking, plus echo-cancellation technology. Now that the newest phones don’t have the headphone jack Bluetooth headphones are the way to go. Its flat-fold design and compact carrying case is great for maximum portability and protection on the go. Along with the case, the headphones also come with a detachable remote cable, giving you the option to plug it in on your other devices.

Don’t miss out on the spectacular quality of these headphones, now for just a fraction of the retail price.

More headphone deals

If you’re in the market for other great headphone deals, Walmart is slashing the prices on other wireless headphones. Take a look below at the discounted headphones and earphones that fit your busy lifestyle.

  • Harman JBL E45 — $29 off
  • Beats EP On-Ear Headphones — $30 off
  • JBL Endurance PEAK Waterproof Sport In-Ear Headphones — $24 off

Looking for more great stuff? Find AirPods alternatives deals, smart speaker deals, and more on our curated best tech deals page. Be sure to follow us on Twitter for updates on deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019
best wireless routers tp link ac
Deals

The mighty TP-Link AC5400 wireless router just went on sale at Walmart

If you're in need of an upgrade to your Wi-Fi, you might as well go big with this Walmart sale on the powerful TP-Link Archer AC5400 Tri-Band wireless router. This is one of the most powerful routers you can buy.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for March 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple watch samsung gear s3 frontier deal featured
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Apple Watch and Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches

Finding the right smartwatch can be difficult, especially with their hefty price tags. Apple dominates this wearable space but Samsung isn't far behind. Whether you're an iOS or Android user, Amazon is slashing prices on the Apple Watch and…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle 1
Smart Home

Walmart obliterates price on Arlo Pro HD Security Camera bundle

Security is top-of-mind in smart home planning and security cameras are key components. Walmart just smashed the price on the Arlo Pro 720p HD Security Camera System bundle, with two indoor/outdoor wireless cameras and a free outdoor mount.
Posted By Bruce Brown
simcam ai home security camera ces 2019 bg1
Deals

Your home is your castle – protect it with the SimCam A.I. security camera

If you’re looking to enhance your home security setup and are in the market for a new camera system to protect your castle, then read on to find out more about the SimCam’s unique features (and how you can save big).
Posted By Lucas Coll
millennials app usage apple iphone 7 plus review 8
Deals

Grab a professionally refurbished Apple iPhone 7 for as low as $240

The iPhone 7 might not be the latest phone, but it's still a great piece of hardware. If (like most of us), you’re not the type to drop a grand on the latest iPhone, then this refurbished iPhone 7 deal -- which can save you as much as…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Tile bundle sale
Deals

Tile sale drops prices on tech gadgets that can track your iPhone, keys, and more

Keeping track of personal items is an age-old problem. which is why Tile item trackers have become such hot items lately. These handy gadgets make it easy to locate your stuff, and the entire lineup is now on sale. Read on to find out how…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Vizio P Series P65 F1
Deals

Walmart drops a killer deal on 75-inch Vizio P-Series 4K HDR smart TVs

Walmart just dropped pretty substantial price cut on the mighty 75-inch P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. With a $600 discount on both 75-inch and 65-inch models, it's hard to overlook this great deal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
ESPN Plus Yarde vs. Reeves Top Rank Boxing
Deals

Top-rank boxing: Watch Anthony Yarde vs. Travis Reeves with ESPN Plus free trial

If you can’t get enough boxing and are itching to watch rising star Anthony Yarde defend his title against Travis Reeves this Friday, then now’s the perfect time to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial so you can stream it for free. Read on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals duo80 8 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable 3
Smart Home

Amazon axes price on Instant Pot DUO80 multi-use pressure cooker

Amazon just axed the price on the versatile Instant Pot DUO80 8-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker. Instant Pots make favorite meals with the press of a button. The eight-quart DUO80 cooks for a crowd with the most desirable functions.
Posted By Bruce Brown
mario kart tour free to start
Gaming

Save tons of coins on must-have Nintendo Switch games for MAR10 Day

Nintendo is offering big savings on the Nintendo Switch and its Mario-themed games at several different retailers. The savings are to celebrate March 10, otherwise known as MAR10 Day.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
save on dell ultrasharpu3415w amazon u3415w ultrawide curved monitor review side 1500x1000
Computing

Transform your desk space and save on a Dell UltraSharp curved monitor

Have you been thinking of upgrading your setup at work or home with a fancy new monitor? You might want to check out the 34-inch Dell Ultrasharp U3415W Curved LED-lit monitor on Amazon.
Posted By Arif Bacchus