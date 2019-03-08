Share

Harman’s JBL – now under the Samsung umbrella – have been engineering some solid audio electronics. When JBL dropped its Everest Series, it included four different models of Bluetooth headphones with different price points. The set encompasses the Everest 110, 310, 710, and Elite 750NC. The Everest 310 are similar to the Beats Solo 2 headphones, and right now the JBL Everest 310 headphones are at the lowest price it’s ever been.

The JBL Everest 310 is normally priced at $200 but right now you can get it for half the price. Walmart is discounting the Everest 310 to just $100, which is cheaper than the official JBL site and Amazon. The Everest 310 come in a sleek gunmetal color with leather headband. While the JBL Everest 310 does not feature noise-cancellation, it delivers rich detailed sound with no wires necessary.

One of the best features from this top-performing pair of headphones is its ShareMe 2.0 technology. This is a feature that lets others connect their Bluetooth earphones to your Everest, making it easy to share music with friends. This wireless pairing allows for sharing videos and games, too, and it works across other brands.

The MicroUSB charging battery provides 20 hours of playing time and can deliver a quick charge in just two hours. With that much power, they should be able to handle most standard flights, commutes, and car rides without needing a charge. Though if you are traveling for longer than that, you’ll likely need some sort of portable power bank to keep them going strong.

These over-ear headphones are a great fit for a busy lifestyle. It features a built-in microphone for clear hands-free calling and talking, plus echo-cancellation technology. Now that the newest phones don’t have the headphone jack Bluetooth headphones are the way to go. Its flat-fold design and compact carrying case is great for maximum portability and protection on the go. Along with the case, the headphones also come with a detachable remote cable, giving you the option to plug it in on your other devices.

Don’t miss out on the spectacular quality of these headphones, now for just a fraction of the retail price.

