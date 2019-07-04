Share

The 2019 July 4 sales are about to wrap up, but deal-hungry shoppers still have a day or two left to take advantage of last-minute deals on laptops before they disappear. Lenovo, HP, Dell, and other retailers are all running some great 4th of July promotions right now, and if you don’t want to wait for Prime Day (or you simply don’t have a Prime membership to take advantage of those deals), now might be one of your last big chances to snag a deeply discounted laptop before the end of summer.

Below, we’ve highlighted a small handful of our favorite laptops from the HP, Dell, and Lenovo July 4 sales, so last-minute deal hunters can grab a new PC while the getting’s still good. Our picks cover a nice spread of budgets and designs, so whether you’re hunting for a super-portable 2-in-1 ultrabook or a beefy laptop to enjoy some gaming on the go, you’ll find them all right here:

Lenovo ThinkPad T480

Lenovo makes a myriad of Windows laptops, from ultralight 2-in-1s to budget-friendly work PCs, but its famous ThinkPad series (which Lenovo acquired from IBM about a decade ago) remains among its most popular lines. The T480 is one of the latest laptops made for users who want a more traditional ThinkPad experience without unnecessary bells and whistles like touchscreens.

The ThinkPad T480 packs a 14-inch screen, so it’s portable without being too uncomfortably small for work, and the standard configuration comes loaded with a 7th generation i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 500GB 7,200rpm HDD. This model is on sale from Lenovo for just $649 with the checkout coupon QUICKSHIP10, saving you $350, but you can also choose from some other configurations if you want some upgrades like an 8th-gen CPU or a solid state drive.

HP Spectre X360 13 2-in-1 Laptop

If, on the other hand, you are interested in a cutting-edge 2-in-1 laptop, then the HP Spectre X360 is one of our favorites. It performs superbly despite its sleek 13-inch size, and its Full HD touch display folds flat for use as a tablet. This compact ultrabook also boasts a keyboard that’s a joy to use – impressive for a laptop of this size – and its stylish, angular chassis is as sturdy as it is attractive.

HP has kept updating its Spectre lineup every year, buy you can save big by buying last-gen tech while also taking advantage of these July 4 discounts: The 2017 Spectre x360 13 with an 8th gen i5 CPU, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD is on sale from HP for just $900, giving you a solid $250 savings.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop

We love the HP Spectre X360, but it has a serious rival in the Dell XPS 13. This ultrabook easily holds its own against HP’s 2-in-1, offering similar hardware performance, build quality, and comfort. The XPS arguably has a superior display, however, and this 2018 model has some other nice upgrades over the 2017 Spectre: Its touchscreen has a Quad HD resolution, it’s got an 8th generation Intel i7 CPU and a boosted 16GB of RAM, and you also get a generous 512GB SSD for twice the amount of high-speed storage.

These high-end Windows ultrabooks can get pricey, but a tidy $400 July 4 discount lets you grab the 2018 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop for $1,460 right now – considerably more affordable than it’s near-$2,000 sticker price.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

ThinkPads with more traditional laptop designs like the T480 are still going strong, but Lenovo has kept this line up-to-date with some excellent ultrabooks and 2-in-1s that proudly wear that iconic ThinkPad logo. The X1 Carbon is among the best of the lot; the 6th-gen 2018 refresh was a good one, too, with all of the great materials and rugged build quality you’d expect from a ThinkPad along with very snappy performance for work and multi-tasking.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop comes loaded with a 14-inch 1080p display (a multi-touch option is also available as an upgrade), an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of onboard RAM, and a nice 256GB SSD. This configuration is on sale for $1,367 after a $152 July 4 discount. Like with the Thinkpad T480, you’ve also got some discounted upgrade picks to choose from.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop

Dell built its reputation on its sturdy PCs made for work and school, but today, this brand offers some of the best gaming laptops out there with its G-series and Alienware lines. The Alienware machines are considerably expensive, but you don’t need to shell out a small fortune for a good gaming laptop any more, and the Dell G5 15 proves it: An 8th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti provide plenty of power for enjoying modern games at good settings.

You also get two hard drives: a high-speed 128GB SSD for your operating system and games and a nice big 1TB HDD for storing all your other stuff. As part of Dell’s July 4 sale, a $250 discount lets you snag this solid and affordable gaming laptop for just $700.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.