Best Buy discounts KitchenAid blenders, food processors, brewers, and mixers

The thought of not being able to go outside may be stifling. On the plus side, it’s as good a time as ever to get into hobbies and do stuff around the house we’d normally put off for another day. Since dining out is hardly an option, we can shift our focus to the kitchen and try learning to make the food we’re craving for. With Best Buy’s KitchenAid deals, you can bulk up your kitchen arsenal with some of the best equipment you’d find in today’s market for a fraction of what it usually costs. Snag one of these blenders, food processor, coffee maker, and stand mixer with up to $300 in savings and start your culinary journey.

KitchenAid Hand Blender — $35 ($15 off)

When we think of blenders, countertop blenders are more often than not the first thing that comes into mind. Hand or stick blenders are just as great especially when you want power at the palm of your hands or if you have limited space in the kitchen. KitchenAid’s KHB1231ER hand blender is equipped with a DC motor to guarantee a powerful but quiet operation. It has two speeds that can effectively blend, puree, and break down all kinds of ingredients. You’ll surely be able to have yourself some crushed ice, smoothies, soups, hummus, dressings, sauces and so much more.

This KitchenAid hand blender’s stainless steel S-blade ensures you achieve the optimal consistency and durability. Its twist-lock design then lets you remove the attachment to make cleaning hassle-free. The perk hand blenders have over traditional countertops is that you’re not limited to blending ingredients in the container it comes with. For instance, you can use it while adding ingredients in your cooking pot. KitchenAid was just thoughtful enough to include a three-cup blending jar with lid for small batches and for easy storage of blended ingredients. The soft-grip handle makes for a non-slip and comfortable grip while the 5-foot cord gives you an extended reach for easy maneuverability in the kitchen.

Usually retailing for $50, Best Buy gives you a better price at just $35.

KitchenAid Coffee Maker — $65 ($25 off)

KitchenAid’s KCM1208OB drip coffee maker promises delectable homebrews with a 29-hole spiral showerhead that evenly steeps coffee grounds for complete flavor extraction. And with strength control, you can have a hearty cup of java just the way you like it. Whether you’re brewing for yourself or for a few other people, the included glass carafe lets you have as much as 12-cups of coffee while its warming plate can keep it warm up to two hours.

On days you simply can’t wait to get that surge of caffeine, you’d be thankful that KitchenAid’s KCM1208OB has a brew-pause feature that allows you to pour yourself a cup at any point of the brewing cycle without making a mess. However, it would be better to extend your patience for a few minutes if you want to ensure the same robust taste every time. You can opt to take advantage of its 24-hour programmability instead so that you can enjoy a cup as soon as you’re ready for it.

The water tank is clear and removable for convenient refilling. And like its carafe, it is marked with measurements on its side. You are provided a permanent gold-tone filter which is cost-efficient in comparison to disposable paper filters. Its filter also has a dosage ladder you can use as a guide to eliminate the guesswork in making coffee. Its bright digital display then provides high visibility. Enrich your mornings with KitchenAid’s KCM1208OB drip coffee maker for only $65 instead of $90 at Best Buy.

KitchenAid Food Processor — $75 ($25 off)

The KitchenAid KFP0718CU Food Processor features an innovative design with a one-click, twist-free, bowl assembly and latched lid for a quick setup. Its work bowl is also leak-resistant and dishwasher-safe so you’re spared from a tedious cleanup. Finding a place for it won’t be an issue with its compact dimensions while its cord can be neatly wrapped at the base.

Two speed presets and a feature for pulse enables it to handle a variety of ingredients with precision. It comes with reversible medium slicing/shredding disc and a multi-purpose blade to make meal prep more efficient and fun. Making large recipes would be no trouble with its seven-cup capacity while the two-in-one feed tube lets you process food in different shapes and sizes. You’re in store for simple operation with a press of the highly visible LED buttons.

Chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of food in the KitchenAid KFP0718CU Food Processor for $25 less than its typical list price of $100 when you order from Best Buy.

KitchenAid Diamond Blender — $100 ($30 off)

KitchenAid’s KSB1575MC Diamond Blender is geared with five-speed settings for stirring, chopping, liquefying, mixing, and pureeing hot and cold ingredients. It also has a pulse mode when you just need quick bursts of power plus, an auto start/stop crush ice mode. You’ll just have to refer to its CleanTouch control panel which is populated with white backlit LED buttons to make it work.

The 60-ounce pitcher lets you have your fill of refreshing and energizing smoothies, frozen margaritas, and you can grind nuts, make dips, and more. Its diamond shape assures ingredients are evenly incorporated and complements its o.9 Intelli-Speed motor control that offers automatic blade adjustment for efficient blending. Its stainless steel blades then dice on each of four planes for fast, thorough blending while the steel-reinforced coupler with 12 interlocking teeth offers direct power transfer.

Its stay-put lid safely vents excess pressure and includes a built-in 2-oz. ingredient cap comes in handy when adding ingredients mid blend. Pouring is a breeze with an ergonomic handle while cleaning up is painless with dishwasher safe parts and a soft-start feature that helps prevent splattering. It even shuts off automatically when the blender becomes overloaded as a safety measure. Don’t miss out on Best Buy’s $30 price cut that makes this highly-capable blender from KitchenAid available for $100 as opposed to its normal $130 price tag.

KitchenAid Professional 500 5QT Stand Mixer — $200 ($300 off)

The KitchenAid Professional 500 stand mixer can perform various kitchen tasks with a multipurpose attachment hub. It includes a dough hook, wire whip, and flat beater for making bread, batters, and icing. You can even purchase additional attachments separately to boost its versatility. It steps up from the Classic model with a larger five-quart stainless steel bowl. It has a wide mouth and handle that makes it easy to load and carry. You’ll simply have to swap out the attachments accordingly, lock it in place, and lift with the lever.

This Professional-grade stand mixer from KitchenAid has 10 variable speeds to suit multiple culinary needs. The last thing you want is an overworked dough or an overbeaten batter. The motor features a direct-drive transmission and all-steel gears along with an all-metal construction, which makes for a durable and long-lasting design. Get it now while Best Buy plummets its $500 list price to a more palpable $200.

