Believe it or not, Labor Day weekend is already here, and with it come Labor Day laptop sales. This year, some of the best laptop deals are happening at Best Buy, Dell, and HP, just to name a few. These Labor Day laptop deals are some of the most exciting of the season, so keep reading to find out which models are our top picks at some seriously awesome prices.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $99, was $139

We’re big fans of cheap Chromebook deals, especially if you’re constantly working on the go and the majority of your work is cloud-based. This Labor Day weekend, look no further than Lenovo’s Chromebook 3, which is as slim and sleek as it is quick and reliable. Weighing in at only 2.42 pounds and measuring only .67 inch thick, the Chromebook 3 was made to be your mobile workstation. It features an Intel Celeron processor as well as 4GB of memory, which is all you need for the basic multitasking to get your work done. It comes with 64GB of flash memory, so it boots quickly and supports HD video playback. It’s just enough space to store all of your essentials without the potential to become cluttered. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 runs on Chrome OS for maximum compatibility with all of your favorite Google applications, and it also has a built-in HD webcam and microphones so you can take all of your video meetings from anywhere with an internet connection. This is one of those Labor Day laptop deals that is just too good to pass up.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $210, was $300

Labor Day has brought about some of the best Dell laptop deals of the season, not the least of which is one on the Dell Inspiron 15. This machine comes with an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of memory, and combined with the Windows 11 Home operating system, it’s lightning fast and incredibly stable. With 128GB of solid-state storage, the Dell Inspiron 15 has enough space for all of projects for work and all of your school assignments. With its lift hinge, you can work in ergonomic comfort all day long, and thanks to the Dell Comfort View Low Blue Light Software, it’s easy on the eyes. The Dell Inspiration 15 comes with ExpressCharge, which means you can charge your battery up to 80% in an hour, and it also features an SD card reader, three USB ports, an HDMI port, and audio jack for maximum connectivity. This laptop packs so much punch at a truly affordable price.

HP Chromebook (14 inches) — $210, was $290

This Labor Day, we’ve got our eye on some of the best HP laptop deals, including the 14-inch HP Chromebook, which runs Chrome OS and is one of the most affordable options on our list. With a tried and true Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of memory, you can count on this laptop to get all of your work done if your job or school is cloud-based. The 32GB of storage ensures you have just enough space to save your works in progress, and the 250-nit display is perfectly suited to streaming on the go. It comes with a 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones, so it’s perfect for taking all of your conference calls and staying in touch with all of your family and friends. Thanks to the Chrome OS, you will be able to launch all of your favorite Google Apps, including the Google Play Store. These Labor Day laptop sales won’t last, so if you’ve been considering a new Chromebook, there is no time like the present to click the button below.

HP Laptop (14 inches) — $280, was $430

A step up from the HP Chromebook is this 14-inch HP Laptop, which comes with the powerful AMD 3020e processor and AMD Radeon GPU in addition to 8GB of RAM. This machine has all of the portability and connectivity of the HP Chromebook, but expands upon the ability to multitask and get your work done faster. It comes with 128GB of solid-state storage, so it has enough space not only for your work but for all of your photos, music, and videos as well. Unlike other laptops we’ve seen at this price point, it comes in a variety of colors. Thanks to its fast-charing battery, you can get up to 50% charged in only 45 minutes, which will come in handy if you’re always on the go. With dual speakers and HP TrueVision HD Camera, you’re ready for all of your Skype and Zoom meetings, and you have the option to add Microsoft Office into your package with a little bit of a discount. This machine is Energy Star certified and EPEAT Silver registered, so not only is it good for your wallet but it’s better for the planet, too.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible — $530, was $790

For those who want to take their laptop purchase to the next level while remaining in the HP laptop family, one of the best Labor Day laptop deals is available for the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible touchscreen laptop. This laptop was designed to adapt to your needs enabling productivity from literally any angle. It features four different modes so you can find exactly the right angle for every task, giving you maximum comfort and total control of your experience. It’s powered by an 11th-gen Intel i5 processor and 8GB of memory, so it’s incredibly fast and powerful for such a sleek machine. Best of all, it has 256GB of SSD storage (though you can customize up to a 1TB SSD for an additional price) so you can take all of your media and projects with you everywhere you travel. With a 15.6-inch diagonal HD display, this laptop is exactly the one you need for streaming your favorite content in addition to getting all of your work turned in on time. Don’t miss out on this sweet HP laptop Labor Day sale.

Dell XPS 13 — $700, was $950

For those who want to always be ready to hit the road and work remotely, the Dell XPS 13 might be one of the best laptop options money can buy. It comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory, meaning the XPS 13 is powerful enough to keep all of your applications running at the same time. The 256GB of SSD storage ensures that you have room to bring all of your projects and media with you no matter where work, school, or life takes you, and thanks to Dell’s Infinity Edge display, you’ll get everything you love about a 13.3-inch display with an 11-inch form factor. This machine has more vibrant colors than you’ve ever seen on a laptop, and the picture is gorgeous from just about any angle. The Dell XPS 13 is voice-activated and comes with cutting-edge connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C ports. You can use it with a Dell docking station to charge your laptop faster and to support up to three 4K displays. The Dell XPS 13 is Energy Star certified, and it’s also recycle-friendly, so you can have peace of mind that you’re doing right by the environment when you invest in this machine. This Labor Day you’ll see the best cheap dell XPS deals including this one, and you definitely don’t want to miss out.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,499, was $1,899

The list of the best Labor Day laptop deals notably includes the new Dell XPS 15 laptop. While this machine still costs a pretty penny even with the sale price, it’s still an incredible deal on this insanely powerful machine. The Dell XPS 15 comes with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, making it fast and powerful. With a 512GB hard drive, it’s ready for all of your pictures and music, and the 15.6-inch Full HD display is just waiting for you to start streaming your favorite content. It’s 16:10, four-sided Infinity Edge display has 100% Adobe RGB color, meaning that everything you create on this machine is more vibrant than ever and as expansive as your imagination. You can log on to this laptop instantly thanks to its built-in lid sensor that powers up the machine in less than a second, as well as via facial recognition and a fingerprint reader. This laptop from Dell is top of the line, but if you miss this Labor Day deal, you’ll be stuck paying full price.

