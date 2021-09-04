  1. Deals
Early Labor Day Labor Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop TODAY

The early Labor Day laptop sales are upon us already so we thought we’d narrow things down to the best sales and some key buying advice on what to look for when purchasing a new laptop. We’ve rounded up all the best Labor Day sales going on right now as well as taken a look at whether now is the time to buy a new laptop and what to consider before you hit the buy button on a possible purchase. It might not be the big holiday just yet but there are plenty of great early deals going on right now. Whatever your plans when delving through the Labor Day laptop sales, we’ve got your back with some great offers to cater to every budget and need, from the cheapest of Chromebooks to high-end gaming machines. These early Labor Day laptop deals are sure to save you plenty of cash no matter what your plans are. Read on while we take you through the best Labor Day laptop sales and what to look for when purchasing.

Labor Day Laptop Sales 2021

  • Amazon: Amazon doesn’t have any specific Labor Day laptop deals going on right now but it generally discounts plenty of great laptops for every budget.
  • Best Buy: Always a popular destination, Best Buy has discounts on some of the biggest names in laptops including up to $400 off select Dell laptops and up to $430 on select Microsoft Surface devices.
  • Dell: Dell has kickstarted its early Labor Day laptop sales with up to 20% off many laptops including the XPS range, Inspiron, and 2-in-1 systems too.
  • HP: HP currently has up to 52% off select products as part of its Labor Day sale which includes both budget-priced and high-end HP laptops.
  • Lenovo: Lenovo has big discounts on Chromebooks, the Legion range of gaming laptops, as well as the ThinkPad range with up to 50% off some products.
  • Microsoft: Microsoft has up to $150 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go as well as up to $500 off other PCs and laptops.
  • Samsung: With up to $250 off select laptop and monitor bundles, Samsung has some great Labor Day laptop deals.
  • Target: Target has laptops and Chromebooks from $200 with discounts of $100 or more on many of them right now.
  • Walmart: Walmart has started Labor Day laptop sales early and is offering substantial discounts on various laptops of different price ranges.

Labor Day Laptop Deals 2021

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$950 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon

HP Pavilion 13 Laptop (11th gen Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$600 $780
With an 11th-gen Core processor backed by 16GB of RAM, this laptop can run multiple applications at once without an issue. Battery life is great which means you can stay productive even on the go.
Buy at HP
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell
With code '50OFF699'

Dell Inspiron 15 Touch (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $950
Two words best describe the Inspiron line: practical and affordable. Designed to be portable in size yet big on performance, this touchscreen laptop is no-nonsense yet highly versatile.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$902 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$960 $980
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$800 $950
In a crowded sea of 2-in-1s, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a sleeper hit. This 13-inch convertible is a great size and packs great hardware for an affordable everyday work and entertainment machine.
Buy at Best Buy

Asus ZenBook Q Series 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GeForce MX450, 256GB SSD)

$599 $800
With slim bezels and a super-thin chassis, this portable laptop can go with you anywhere you take it. With its discrete graphics and quad-core processor, it also has all the power you need too.
Buy at Walmart

ConceptD 3 Ezel Convertible Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,349 $1,500
The unique ConceptD 3 Ezel convertible touchscreen laptop is purpose-built for creative users, with a unique easel-like display hinge that gives you more adaptability than your typical 2-in-1.
Buy at Amazon

Asus VivoBook 14 (Ryzen 3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$379
With a Ryzen processor from AMD, this Asus VivoBook 14 offers more power than most budget notebooks with mobile CPUs.
Buy at Walmart
Extra 5% off select HP products with code HP21LDS5

HP Work and Gaming Laptop Sale

UP TO 52% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops for both work and play.
Shop Now

ASUS VivoBook 14 K413 (11th gen Core i5, GeForce MX350, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $750
This laptop is powered by a new 11th-generation Core processor and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, giving you extra juice for work and graphical tasks,
Buy at Newegg

Dell Vostro 15 7000 Small Business Laptop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti)

$849 $1,713
Dell's 15-inch high-performance laptop with a stylish, sophisticated design features 10th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX Graphics on select models.
Buy at Dell

HP Laptop 15t-dw300 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $600
Looking for a high-performing laptop on a budget? This powerful and lightweight laptop is for you. Its i7 processor combined with selection of ports makes it a great budget laptop for every day use.
Buy at HP

Acer Aspire 5 with 15.6-inch Full HD Display

$397 $430
Get all the work done with this Acer Aspire 5 as it comes with Windows 10 Home (S mode) and 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, all in a 15.6-inch full HD display.
Buy at Amazon

LG Gram Laptop (17-inch QHD display, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,699 $1,850
Work like a true power executive wherever you want with the LG Gram laptop, raising the bar for work laptops everywhere with its powerful processor and spacious hard drive.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Flex 5, 15.6" Touch Display (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$730 $860
Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 laptop/smart tablet from Lenovo. The laptop powered by AMD Ryzen is thin, has a widescreen display, and is easy and comfortable to use and set up.
Buy at Newegg

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,131 $1,300
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart

Gateway 15-Inch Notebook (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$479 $749
Gateway is back exclusively at Walmart. Grab yourself a deal with this 15-inch slim notebook featuring modern specs and four colors. It's a great workhorse that doesn't break the bank.
Buy at Walmart

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$930 $999
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set.
Buy at Amazon

Acer TravelMate P6 14-inch Laptop (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$708 $1,150
A thin and light laptop that packs in super-fast Thunderbolt 3 and high-grade security? That's what you get with this device, and it's a great option for working on the go while keeping things safe.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$599 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Spectre x360 13 Touchscreen Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,300 $1,440
This convertible PC is packed with innovative privacy features, a near-borderless display, and long battery life.
Buy at HP
Upgraded models also on sale

Asus ExpertBook 14-Inch Laptop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$780 $1,700
The Asus ExpertBook is known for its lightweight yet efficient design, making it the perfect laptop for working people. It has a 14-inch full HD NanoEdge frameless screen for optimal viewing as well.
Buy at Tiger Direct

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Best Buy

ASUS L510 Ultra Thin Laptop (15.6-inch, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 128GB)

$219 $279
Need a PC on the tightest of budgets? The Asus L510 Ultra Thin laptop is perfect for anyone in the market for a cheap yet reliable workstation that you can take with you anywhere.
Buy at Walmart

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 (14-inch, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$710 $880
Whether you're a lightweight or heavy-duty user on the move, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a well-rounded laptop that can do it all at an above-average quality, making it a great jack-of-all-trades.
Buy at Staples

HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i3, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD)

$478 $504
Looking for a modern 2-in-1 with up-to-date hardware that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? This HP Pavilion x360 is a highly versatile convertible work machine that won't break the bank.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new laptop on Labor Day?

As always, the answer to that question is — do you need a new laptop? Laptops aren’t cheap, even in sales, so it’s important to know if you actually need one. If your existing laptop has just failed or is far too old and slow for your sanity’s sake, you know what the answer is. Otherwise, it’s important to think carefully about how much you really need one.

Once you’ve figured that out, think about your budget. It’s possible to spend a little or a lot on a new laptop with the likes of budget-priced Chromebooks luring you in as much as the highest specced gaming systems too, all depending on what you need your laptop for. It’s a smart move to plan ahead and consider future-proofing so you generally want to think about buying a laptop that will last you a number of years if possible. However, if you simply want a budget laptop to tide you over for a little while or even just for working from home for a brief period of time, don’t go crazy. Spend accordingly and resist spending too much even if the Labor Day laptop sales are really tempting.

In terms of timing, Labor Day is a fairly good time to make a purchase. Since Prime Day, the summer has been pretty quiet when it comes to great deals and Black Friday isn’t for another couple of months. Sure, if you hold out until Black Friday, you might score a better deal than those available via the Labor Day laptop deals but that means no new laptop for a couple more months. If you need it for work, you need it right now and you won’t want to miss out on being more productive, right? Waiting will also mean you’ll need to spend money on a new laptop right before the holidays and that might make your bank balance a little tight for a time. Increasingly, sales like Labor Day work out almost, if not equally, as good a value as waiting until the ‘big’ day in November anyhow so it could be worth your while to jump into the Labor Day laptop sales now rather than wait.

Just remember — don’t be tempted by a new laptop purchase unless you really need one. A new laptop is a pretty big investment to make even if you buy a budget-priced Chromebook and it’s important to be committed to your purchase so you get the best value for money. That’s why you should really know how best to choose a new laptop for your needs. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on that front before you hit the Labor Day laptop deals.

How to choose a new laptop on Labor Day

When buying a new laptop, there’s a lot to consider before you go straight in. First of all, think about your budget. A new laptop can cost a lot or a little depending on what you need from it. If you simply want a basic Chromebook to work on the move while storing your files on the cloud, you don’t need to spend a lot. However, one of the best gaming laptops can cost a lot of money so you want to buy the right one for you. It’s possible to buy a system that’s overkill for your needs, wasting your money for no good reason. It’s important to know what you can afford and that you stick to it otherwise you might not get the best value for your needs. Once you know your budget, keep around that figure so you don’t buy an inferior laptop but you also don’t overspend.

Once you’ve got that far, it’s a smart move to consider the best laptop brands out there. Dell is the best of the bunch but it’s worth considering the likes of HP, Microsoft, Asus, Razer, and Lenovo, all depending on what you need from your laptop.

We’ve already dived into the best laptops out there right now and there are certainly plenty of options. That’s why we’ve also narrowed things down to the best laptops for writers, the best 4K laptops for those looking for the best screen experience, and we’ve checked out the best budget laptops too for if you’re on a tight budget but still want a good system.

It’s worth learning to avoid common laptop-buying mistakes too so you don’t buy the wrong device. Generally, you don’t want to buy the cheapest available laptop but you also don’t want to spend more than you need to. It’s smart to plan ahead too so you get a laptop that lasts you a long length of time.

There’s also the big question of which operating system? Our laptop buying guide goes in-depth here but your main options are Windows, Mac, or ChromeOS. Windows is the most flexible option but there are plenty of advantages to Apple too, especially if you use other Apple products because they all work well together. ChromeOS is a good bet for budget systems as it relies on you working on the cloud as well as storing your files there, meaning you don’t need to spend a lot on powerful specifications or a lot of capacity. Again though, it’s not as flexible as Windows or even Mac as you aren’t able to do as much on a Chromebook.

Once you’ve gotten that far, it’s a good idea to think about what size laptop you require. A 13-inch screen might sound small and inferior to a 17-inch device but it generally means it’s far more portable. Portability is also an issue when you consider battery life with smaller laptops generally having better battery life meaning you can take them out and about with you for longer until you need to find a power source. Of course, if you plan on keeping your laptop at home all the time, you won’t have to worry about any of this as battery life and portability issues become less of a problem.

Finally, if you’re looking to game on a laptop, make sure you use the Labor Day laptop sales to buy a device with a dedicated graphics card. It makes all the difference and you won’t want to miss out. Check the specifications extensively to make sure you have the right system for you before you hit the buy button.

