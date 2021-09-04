The early Labor Day laptop sales are upon us already so we thought we’d narrow things down to the best sales and some key buying advice on what to look for when purchasing a new laptop. We’ve rounded up all the best Labor Day sales going on right now as well as taken a look at whether now is the time to buy a new laptop and what to consider before you hit the buy button on a possible purchase. It might not be the big holiday just yet but there are plenty of great early deals going on right now. Whatever your plans when delving through the Labor Day laptop sales, we’ve got your back with some great offers to cater to every budget and need, from the cheapest of Chromebooks to high-end gaming machines. These early Labor Day laptop deals are sure to save you plenty of cash no matter what your plans are. Read on while we take you through the best Labor Day laptop sales and what to look for when purchasing.

Labor Day Laptop Sales 2021

Labor Day Laptop Deals 2021

Should you buy a new laptop on Labor Day?

As always, the answer to that question is — do you need a new laptop? Laptops aren’t cheap, even in sales, so it’s important to know if you actually need one. If your existing laptop has just failed or is far too old and slow for your sanity’s sake, you know what the answer is. Otherwise, it’s important to think carefully about how much you really need one.

Once you’ve figured that out, think about your budget. It’s possible to spend a little or a lot on a new laptop with the likes of budget-priced Chromebooks luring you in as much as the highest specced gaming systems too, all depending on what you need your laptop for. It’s a smart move to plan ahead and consider future-proofing so you generally want to think about buying a laptop that will last you a number of years if possible. However, if you simply want a budget laptop to tide you over for a little while or even just for working from home for a brief period of time, don’t go crazy. Spend accordingly and resist spending too much even if the Labor Day laptop sales are really tempting.

In terms of timing, Labor Day is a fairly good time to make a purchase. Since Prime Day, the summer has been pretty quiet when it comes to great deals and Black Friday isn’t for another couple of months. Sure, if you hold out until Black Friday, you might score a better deal than those available via the Labor Day laptop deals but that means no new laptop for a couple more months. If you need it for work, you need it right now and you won’t want to miss out on being more productive, right? Waiting will also mean you’ll need to spend money on a new laptop right before the holidays and that might make your bank balance a little tight for a time. Increasingly, sales like Labor Day work out almost, if not equally, as good a value as waiting until the ‘big’ day in November anyhow so it could be worth your while to jump into the Labor Day laptop sales now rather than wait.

Just remember — don’t be tempted by a new laptop purchase unless you really need one. A new laptop is a pretty big investment to make even if you buy a budget-priced Chromebook and it’s important to be committed to your purchase so you get the best value for money. That’s why you should really know how best to choose a new laptop for your needs. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on that front before you hit the Labor Day laptop deals.

How to choose a new laptop on Labor Day

When buying a new laptop, there’s a lot to consider before you go straight in. First of all, think about your budget. A new laptop can cost a lot or a little depending on what you need from it. If you simply want a basic Chromebook to work on the move while storing your files on the cloud, you don’t need to spend a lot. However, one of the best gaming laptops can cost a lot of money so you want to buy the right one for you. It’s possible to buy a system that’s overkill for your needs, wasting your money for no good reason. It’s important to know what you can afford and that you stick to it otherwise you might not get the best value for your needs. Once you know your budget, keep around that figure so you don’t buy an inferior laptop but you also don’t overspend.

Once you’ve got that far, it’s a smart move to consider the best laptop brands out there. Dell is the best of the bunch but it’s worth considering the likes of HP, Microsoft, Asus, Razer, and Lenovo, all depending on what you need from your laptop.

We’ve already dived into the best laptops out there right now and there are certainly plenty of options. That’s why we’ve also narrowed things down to the best laptops for writers, the best 4K laptops for those looking for the best screen experience, and we’ve checked out the best budget laptops too for if you’re on a tight budget but still want a good system.

It’s worth learning to avoid common laptop-buying mistakes too so you don’t buy the wrong device. Generally, you don’t want to buy the cheapest available laptop but you also don’t want to spend more than you need to. It’s smart to plan ahead too so you get a laptop that lasts you a long length of time.

There’s also the big question of which operating system? Our laptop buying guide goes in-depth here but your main options are Windows, Mac, or ChromeOS. Windows is the most flexible option but there are plenty of advantages to Apple too, especially if you use other Apple products because they all work well together. ChromeOS is a good bet for budget systems as it relies on you working on the cloud as well as storing your files there, meaning you don’t need to spend a lot on powerful specifications or a lot of capacity. Again though, it’s not as flexible as Windows or even Mac as you aren’t able to do as much on a Chromebook.

Once you’ve gotten that far, it’s a good idea to think about what size laptop you require. A 13-inch screen might sound small and inferior to a 17-inch device but it generally means it’s far more portable. Portability is also an issue when you consider battery life with smaller laptops generally having better battery life meaning you can take them out and about with you for longer until you need to find a power source. Of course, if you plan on keeping your laptop at home all the time, you won’t have to worry about any of this as battery life and portability issues become less of a problem.

Finally, if you’re looking to game on a laptop, make sure you use the Labor Day laptop sales to buy a device with a dedicated graphics card. It makes all the difference and you won’t want to miss out. Check the specifications extensively to make sure you have the right system for you before you hit the buy button.

