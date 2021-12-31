This Lenovo Chromebook is ON SALE for $119 at Best Buy today

There’s no shortage of laptop deals from various retailers, but if you need a machine that’s even cheaper, you might want to check out Chromebook deals. They’re affordable but still reliable, like the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3, which is on sale from Best Buy at $100 off, bringing its price down to just $119 from its original price of $219.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 comes with an 11-inch screen with HD resolution, and it’s equipped with the dual-core AMD A6 processor, AMD Radeon R5 graphics, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC flash memory for storage. These specifications may seem weak, but Chromebooks don’t need high-end components to function well because they’re powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which relies on web-based apps instead of installed software. This dependence on online apps translates to low overhead, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance, even with low-end hardware. Additionally, for Android mobile device owners, using a Chromebook won’t require a steep learning curve because Chrome OS allows access to the apps of the Google Play Store, so you’ll be able to utilize the apps that you’ve been using on your smartphone or tablet on a laptop with a lightweight operating system.

Whether you’re planning to use the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for working from home, attending online classes, or typing while on the go, it won’t disappoint. Its features include a built-in media reader for microSD memory cards to easily transfer files, an HD webcam with microphone to participate in online meetings, and an ultraportable design that makes the device easy to carry around.

Chromebooks may not be as powerful as traditional laptops, but if all you need is a device that can perform basic functions, then they’re more than enough to get the job done. The 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3 is a solid choice, and it’s an even better option with Best Buy’s $100 discount that lowers its price to just $119 from its original price of $219. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the tasks that you’ll be able to accomplish on the Lenovo Chromebook 3, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

