Here’s the deal. Walmart is currently offering a $99 Lenovo Chromebook as part of its best Black Friday deals. This is an absolutely killer discount, as it’s normally $239 and there are no other comparable models in this price range. Best Buy was originally offering a similar deal, but its promotion ended because it sold out so fast. That means if you want to get in on one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals for the year, you need to act now! If you want to see what other Chrome OS laptops are on sale, you can always check out the latest Black Friday Chromebook deals, too. That will allow you to see what else is available around this price — which isn’t much!

If you’re not a fan of Chromebooks, you can always check out the latest Black Friday laptop deals to see if there’s anything else that catches your eye. Regardless, some of the lowest Best Buy Black Friday deals are already selling out, which means anything you see that you’re interested in might not be available for long — like this super cheap, yet suitably-equipped Lenovo Chromebook. It has a 14-inch display, MediaTek MT8173c quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and offers up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge. Normally $239, you can grab it for $99 with free shipping, which is $140 off. We’ll dig a little deeper into the specs below. Otherwise, you can head on over to Walmart if you want one!

Available in all-black and manufactured in 2018, this Lenovo Chromebook is still rocking some decent specs for a Chrome OS machine. It’s powered by a MediaTek MT8173c quad-core processor with clock speeds up to 2.4GHz. Of course, that’s backed by 4GB of RAM, a 14-inch non-touch display, 32GB of eMMC storage, and Google’s Chrome OS. The Chrome OS, if you didn’t know, has built-in virus protection and cloud backups and allows users to access thousands of apps and tools, including Android apps through the Google Play store. It’s designed to be sleek, responsive, and easy to use, and is an excellent system for productivity, play, casual browsing, watching media, and much more.

The battery will last for up to eight hours of use on a single charge with more intensive applications and up to 10 hours with minimal use. Either way, that’s an excellent usage period for on-the-go use, casual at-home use, or just about anywhere. You don’t have to worry about keeping it plugged in all the time. What’s more, it’s a great option for families, as the Family Link Parents tool allows guardians to manage apps, websites, screen time, and much more. You can even lock connected devices remotely through the parental controls system if needed.

This Lenovo Chromebook is normally $239, but it’s discounted to $99 with free shipping thanks to Walmart’s early Black Friday deals. That’s good for $140 off the list price, but we haven’t seen many comparable models available at this price range. Not to mention, there’s limited availability, so this is probably going to sell out pretty fast. Best Buy’s $99 Chromebook deal was gone soon after it went live. There’s no reason to think this won’t do the same! If you want one, act soon!

