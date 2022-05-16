Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.

As one of Digital Trends’ best laptop brands, Lenovo has long been associated with durability, and it’s always a fixture in our best budget laptops because its products provide immense value for money with decent performance at affordable prices. This holds true for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which should serve as a reliable daily companion for work and school. Inside the laptop are the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 605, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC for storage, which aren’t much but more than enough for simple functions. The device comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, so you can already start using the laptop with software such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint as soon as it boots up.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 features a 14-inch HD screen with narrow bezels at the sides to minimize distractions, and built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Audio for robust sound when you’re playing music or videos. Another helpful characteristic of the laptop is it only weighs about 3 pounds, so it’s easy to carry with you wherever you go. Lenovo promises up to eight hours of battery life, which should be more than enough time for you to find a plug to recharge it.

When shopping for a new laptop, your $150 will already get you a machine that’s good enough for everyday activities. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is currently available for that price, as Lenovo is selling it for less than half its original price of $365 after a $215 discount. We’re not sure how long the deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on this 58% price cut for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, you better act fast.

