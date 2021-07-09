  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This deal is why you need to buy a Lenovo Chromebook

By

Some folks are hesitant to spring for a Chromebook running Google’s Chrome OS, even with so many of the amazing Chromebook deals that are out there. That shouldn’t be the case, though, because there are a lot of cool things you can do with them. For instance, did you know that you can unlock a Chromebook with your phone? You can also run Windows through the Chrome Remote Desktop app.

Knowing all of the above, it’s a great time to mention that Staples is offering a ridiculous discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 10.1-inch Chromebook right now! They’ve slashed 17% or $50 off the normal price, so you can snag it for $230 with free shipping, delivery, or in-store pickup.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet ZA6F 10.1-inch Chromebook features a 2GHz 8-core MediaTek processor with an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphic-intensive applications. It also has 4GB of DDR4 RAM and a 64GB solid-state drive for storage. The 10.1-inch LED-backlit LCD supports a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Battery life is rated at 8.5 to 10 hours after a single charge, depending on what you’re doing and how performance-heavy it is. What’s more, it has an 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi antenna, which ensures a reliable internet connection, even if it’s wireless.

In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet review, Mark Coppock was pleased with the features it offers for such an affordable price. He praised its excellent build quality, lightweight design, long and reliable battery life, and, of course, the price. Thanks to Staples’ current deal, that price is even more lucrative, and you certainly don’t want to miss out.

Normally $280, Staples is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 10.1-inch Chromebook for $50 off. That brings the total down to $230 with free shipping, delivery, or in-store pickup if there’s a Staples near you. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to last, but generally, Staples’ discounts only stick around for a few days at most. If you have any interest in this Lenovo Chromebook, you should act soon.

More Chromebook deals available now

Want to compare Chromebook models or see what other deals are available? We rounded up all of the best offers for you. You’ll find them below.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$179 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$745 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$300 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$340 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with coupon

Acer Chromebook 2021 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$379 $499
With its sleek gray finish and spacious 14-inch screen, this Chromebook looks the part while helping you get your work done quickly and easily thanks to Google's online suite of superb apps.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$335 $365
This entry-level laptop is a great way to get started in the Chromebook world. Its roomy 14-inch display is great for work, and its sleek design looks the part wherever you take it.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Hurry! Xbox One Series S just got an insanely rare price cut

Xbox Series S Dell bundle with headset

Dell’s best work from home laptop is over $700 off right now

Dell Vostro 15 5510 work from home and productivity laptop

You won’t believe this ridiculous Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deal at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday 2020 deal

Sign up for ESPN+ now and save $40 on the UFC 264 PPV

ufc 264 deal espn plus july 2021 ppv price

Best cheap soundbar deals for July 2021

tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010

Staples just slashed a ton off the Powerbeats Pro headphones price

oprah got it right with these tech gifts sony beats and more powerbeats pro 1

Best cheap Sony headphone deals for July 2021

sony wh 1000xm4 headphone deal black friday 2020 wh1000xm4 over ear headphones

Best cheap 8K TV deals for July 2021

2021 Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV

Best cheap Bose speaker deals for July 2021

bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for July 2021

samsung 76 micro led tv unboxing 2021 event neo qled game bar

Best cheap grill deals for July 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap office chair deals for July 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best cheap Dyson vaccum and fan deals for July 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized