This deal is why you need to buy a Lenovo Chromebook

Some folks are hesitant to spring for a Chromebook running Google’s Chrome OS, even with so many of the amazing Chromebook deals that are out there. That shouldn’t be the case, though, because there are a lot of cool things you can do with them. For instance, did you know that you can unlock a Chromebook with your phone? You can also run Windows through the Chrome Remote Desktop app.

Knowing all of the above, it’s a great time to mention that Staples is offering a ridiculous discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 10.1-inch Chromebook right now! They’ve slashed 17% or $50 off the normal price, so you can snag it for $230 with free shipping, delivery, or in-store pickup.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet ZA6F 10.1-inch Chromebook features a 2GHz 8-core MediaTek processor with an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphic-intensive applications. It also has 4GB of DDR4 RAM and a 64GB solid-state drive for storage. The 10.1-inch LED-backlit LCD supports a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. Battery life is rated at 8.5 to 10 hours after a single charge, depending on what you’re doing and how performance-heavy it is. What’s more, it has an 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi antenna, which ensures a reliable internet connection, even if it’s wireless.

In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet review, Mark Coppock was pleased with the features it offers for such an affordable price. He praised its excellent build quality, lightweight design, long and reliable battery life, and, of course, the price. Thanks to Staples’ current deal, that price is even more lucrative, and you certainly don’t want to miss out.

Normally $280, Staples is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 10.1-inch Chromebook for $50 off. That brings the total down to $230 with free shipping, delivery, or in-store pickup if there’s a Staples near you. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to last, but generally, Staples’ discounts only stick around for a few days at most. If you have any interest in this Lenovo Chromebook, you should act soon.

