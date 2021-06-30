  1. Deals
Staples is practically giving away the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 right now

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Prime Day might be in the rear window, but there are still amazing deals happening on big-ticket tech items, like the ones you’ll find in these laptop deals. Right now, Staples is practically giving away this 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 with touch display, one of the most versatile laptops that money can buy. It’s down to $810, a massive drop from its regular price of $900. That’s $90 off, but only if you act fast.

The highlight of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is the versatility of its 14-inch touch display, which you can bend to adjust the functionality of your new laptop. You can set it up like a regular laptop, of course, but it also folds, so it can act like a tablet — wonderful for creative projects but also great for reading and streaming. It can also be folded back onto itself, creating a tent, which can be another great way to employ your laptop during travel or while collaborating with friends or coworkers. There’s also a Stand mode, which is also ideal for viewing content like your favorite TV shows as well as work presentations.

But the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 isn’t just handy because of its hinge and screen; it’s got great guts as well. It’s powered by a 2.8GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core processor with up to 4.7GHz speed and is loaded with 12GB of RAM, which will ensure that the newest games, and the biggest programs — like design or video editing software — will run quickly and smoothly. Also, there’s a giant amount (512GB) of solid-state drive storage to keep all your files safe and give you the ability to access them quickly. There’s great sound, thanks to Dolby Audio-based audio, and a 720p webcam with privacy shutter for all your Zoom calls. Also, it comes with Windows 10 Home, so it’s ready to work right out of the box.

A final standout feature of this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: Its battery lasts up to 10 hours, which is really the most you can expect for a laptop that costs less than $1,000. That’s enough battery for all-day use between charges; you won’t ever worry about running out of battery when you leave your home for the day with this laptop in your bag.

Nothing is more practical than a laptop with versatility, and it’s hard to find a handier one than the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. Right now, at Staples, it’s down to only $810. That’s $90 off its regular price of $900 — a 10% drop. Don’t let this laptop get away!

More deals on cheap laptops

If a bendy Lenovo doesn’t strike you the right way, there are plenty of other options in the laptop deals below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$899 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,150 $1,300
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon
Prime Day Deal

Acer Aspire 5 with 15.6-inch Full HD Display

$398 $430
Get all the work done with this Acer Aspire 5 as it comes with Windows 10 Home (S mode) and 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, all in a 15.6-inch full HD display.
Buy at Amazon
