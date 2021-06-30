Prime Day might be in the rear window, but there are still amazing deals happening on big-ticket tech items, like the ones you’ll find in these laptop deals. Right now, Staples is practically giving away this 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 with touch display, one of the most versatile laptops that money can buy. It’s down to $810, a massive drop from its regular price of $900. That’s $90 off, but only if you act fast.
The highlight of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is the versatility of its 14-inch touch display, which you can bend to adjust the functionality of your new laptop. You can set it up like a regular laptop, of course, but it also folds, so it can act like a tablet — wonderful for creative projects but also great for reading and streaming. It can also be folded back onto itself, creating a tent, which can be another great way to employ your laptop during travel or while collaborating with friends or coworkers. There’s also a Stand mode, which is also ideal for viewing content like your favorite TV shows as well as work presentations.
But the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 isn’t just handy because of its hinge and screen; it’s got great guts as well. It’s powered by a 2.8GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core processor with up to 4.7GHz speed and is loaded with 12GB of RAM, which will ensure that the newest games, and the biggest programs — like design or video editing software — will run quickly and smoothly. Also, there’s a giant amount (512GB) of solid-state drive storage to keep all your files safe and give you the ability to access them quickly. There’s great sound, thanks to Dolby Audio-based audio, and a 720p webcam with privacy shutter for all your Zoom calls. Also, it comes with Windows 10 Home, so it’s ready to work right out of the box.
A final standout feature of this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: Its battery lasts up to 10 hours, which is really the most you can expect for a laptop that costs less than $1,000. That’s enough battery for all-day use between charges; you won’t ever worry about running out of battery when you leave your home for the day with this laptop in your bag.
Nothing is more practical than a laptop with versatility, and it’s hard to find a handier one than the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. Right now, at Staples, it’s down to only $810. That’s $90 off its regular price of $900 — a 10% drop. Don’t let this laptop get away!
More deals on cheap laptops
If a bendy Lenovo doesn’t strike you the right way, there are plenty of other options in the laptop deals below.
HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & MonitorsUP TO 58% OFF
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro X today
- Staples is practically giving away this 27-inch monitor today
- Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 right now
- Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review: The antidote for thin, expensive gaming laptops
- Staples is practically giving away this slim Lenovo IdeaPad laptop