This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is down to $399 for Black Friday

Shoppers who are planning to buy a new laptop shouldn’t miss the discounts from this year’s best Black Friday deals, as there will be no shortage of options for Black Friday laptop deals from various retailers, like this $92 discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14 that’s part of the early Walmart Black Friday deals, bringing the machine’s price down to $399 from its original price of $491.

Like Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14 can transform, depending on what you need. The device’s hinge allows for smooth transitions between a laptop and a tablet, and everything in between such as the clamshell form and the tent form. At the center of all these forms is its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, which works great whether you’re using the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 for work, school, or entertainment purposes.

Inside the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 are a quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, 4GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon graphics, which combine for powerful performance that enables multitasking between apps without any hint of slowdowns. The device also comes with a 128GB SSD for storage, providing ample space for your software and files, and it promises a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a versatile and reliable 2-in-1 laptop that’s made even more affordable through an early Black Friday deal from Walmart. The retailer slashed the device’s price to $399, after applying a $92 discount to its original price of $491. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, but if you want to make sure that you get this special offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, don’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you want to buy a 2-in-1 laptop but you don't think Walmart's early Black Friday deal for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is the right one for you, you should take a look at what else is out there.

