If you’ve been keeping one eye on the sales for the best laptop deals, we’ve got just the deal for you. Today you can grab this Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop for just $942, saving $2,097 off the regular $3,039 price. You’re not hallucinating — that’s over $2,000 off! Epic deals like this don’t come around very often, and this one’s already selling fast. Ensure you don’t miss out by adding this deal to your basket and checking out now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 is right up there with the best laptops when it comes to speedy performance, thanks to its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM. That’s the perfect amount of RAM for photo and video editing, graphic design work, or other intensive tasks.

Whatever you’re working on will look crisp and vibrant on the 14-inch FHD display, with thin bezels to minimize distraction, and anti-glare, so you can easily see your screen even in direct sunlight. The 512GB of in-built storage is plenty for your photos, videos, and other files, and Windows 11 Pro packs a whole host of new productivity features to make getting your work done a breeze.

This laptop also has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics for video streaming and casual gaming, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth for connectivity. You can use the Call Control keys to easily answer, make, or disconnect from conference calls with the 720p HD camera with dual-array mic, and there’s a shutter for privacy.

Lenovo tests its ThinkPad laptops against 12 military-grade requirements and runs them through over 200 quality checks, so you can rest safe in the knowledge that your new laptop is designed to withstand extreme temperatures, splashes and spills, and drops, making it a great choice for work on the go. You can log in quickly when it’s time to get to work thanks to the fingerprint reader that’s integrated into the power button, or use the IR camera, Windows Hello, and facial recognition to unlock your laptop when it detects your presence in front of the screen, and lock it when you move away.

You can also expect epic battery life to see you through a full day of work and meetings. When it’s time to charge up, this laptop’s battery can reach 80% in an hour, so you’ll never be caught without juice.

Grab yourself the bargain of the year with this epic deal and take home the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 today for $942, saving $2,097 off the usual $3,039 price. This deal is going … going …. soon to be gone, so make sure you don’t miss out and get it before it sells out, as we’re unlikely to see a discount like this again this year!

Editors' Recommendations