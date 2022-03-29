This Lenovo ThinkPad deal knocks over $1,200 off!

Lenovo is a big player in general purpose laptops and 2-in-1s, and we even consider it to be one of the best laptop brands, so it’s always nice to see a significant discount on one of the company’s laptops. In fact, this one from Lenovo is quite substantial, bringing the ThinkPad X1 down to just $1,230, down from $2,459. That’s a whopping 50% off and well worth a look, especially if you’re considering getting an X1 Carbon or Dell XPS 13.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 might be a bit of a mouthful of a name, but it’s still an excellent overall laptop for day-to-day use, especially if you’re looking for something to take to the office or university. The 11th-gen Intel i5-1135G7 is a powerful CPU, which means it can handle most productivity software relatively easily. The 8GB of RAM is just around the sweet spot for its use case, meaning you should be able to handle a couple of pieces of software and a few tabs without causing too much strain on the speed of the computer. As for storage, you get a 256GB PCIe SSD, which should be more than enough for most users, although pairing it with one of our external hard drive deals might be a good idea to add some supplemental storage.

As for the screen, it’s a 14-inch WUXGA display, which should give you ample screen real estate to do what you need to do, and if it isn’t, you can always connect it to a desktop monitor for a little bit of extra space when needed. While the internal GPU is integrated and just Intel’s Iris XE Graphics, it should handle a second screen just fine, and you might even be able to play some indie games or games that don’t eat up a lot of resources. Finally, if you do a lot of online meetings and need a webcam, the X1 Carbon has a 720p webcam for you to work with, which should be perfect for most.

Overall, the Thinkpad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is an excellent overall laptop and great for day-to-day use, especially if you pick it up for the massive 50% off price of $1,230 from Lenovo. Alternatively, if this isn’t quite what you’re looking for, we do have some other laptop deals for you to check out.

