You’ve probably heard of Lenovo, given how expansive their catalog is, and you might be considering picking one up or perusing our list of the best Lenovo laptops. Luckily, we have a great deal on a laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, a pretty great all-around laptop and ideal if you’re not looking for something with a graphics card. In fact, Lenovo itself has discounted it down to $1,439 from $2,879, a whopping 50% discount.

The Carbon Gen 9 is great as a general, business, or even student laptop, given how thin and lightweight it is. The smaller 14-inch screen makes it very portable, and the keyboard is just big enough to be comfortable without needing a ton of extra space. The screen has a resolution of 1920 x 1200, which is just a bit higher than 1080p, uses an IPS panel, so you get great viewing angles, and also has a 400nit peak brightness, so you shouldn’t have trouble using this in daylight. It also runs on Windows 10 Pro, so you’ll have all the higher-end features that aren’t available in the Home version, such as desktop customization.

In terms of specs, the Carbon Gen 9 comes with an 11th Gen Intel i5-1135G7, a reasonably powerful CPU, especially considering it’s 11th-gen and is only really outshined by the 11th-gen i7 and i9, although the latter doesn’t show up on laptops and is only for professional uses. As for graphics, it uses the integrated Intel Iris Xe, which isn’t really powerful enough to run any games, though you might get away with some simpler ones, which is OK since it’s mostly meant to run the higher-end display rather than any games. You also get 16GBs of RAM, which is just about right for general use, as well as 512GBs of storage, which is also relatively good, although we’d suggest checking one of the external hard drive deals happening now to help supplement it.

Overall, the Thinkpad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is a great laptop if you don’t need something for gaming, as it’s light, has a powerful CPU, and comes with a great discount from Lenovo, which brings it down to a pretty good $1,439. Of course, if this doesn’t do it for you, we’ve rounded up some other stellar laptop deals for you to check out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations