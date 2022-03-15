This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 laptop is $2,495 off today

There’s no shortage of laptop deals from the various manufacturers and retailers, so it may take a while before you’re able to narrow down your choices. However, if you want a laptop with versatility in its form factors, you might want to focus your search on 2-in-1 laptop deals. There’s an available offer from Lenovo that’s very hard to refuse: A huge $2,495 discount on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, which slashes the 2-in-1 laptop’s price to just $1,344 for a 65% reduction to its original price of $3,839.

Lenovo is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptops, while the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga appears in our best 2-in-1 laptops as the top option for business purposes. The machine is very thin and light, so it’s easy to carry with you wherever you go, and it’s equipped with a 13.5-inch QHD touchscreen. The display is at the heart of the laptop’s capabilities, as it can transform from a laptop to a tablet, and to all the forms in between, depending on what you need for every situation.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga won’t let you down with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended specification if you’re planning to run intensive applications or to engage in content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. You’ll have ample space to install your essential software and safeguard your important files as the ThinkPad has a 1TB SSD for storage.

For a laptop that’s both powerful and versatile, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. It’s an even more attractive choice because it’s down to just $1,344 on Lenovo, after a 65% discount to its original price of $3,839 that reduces it by $2,495. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, and since we expect the offer to draw a lot of interest among shoppers, you don’t have time to waste if you want it. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

