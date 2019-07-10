Digital Trends
Amazon cuts nearly $100 off of LG portable air conditioner ahead of Prime Day

Timothy Taylor
Summers can get uncomfortably warm and air conditioners are a great way to beat the heat. However, centralized air conditioning is pretty expensive, and window-mounted air conditioners can only remain in one room. In order to stay cool regardless of where you’re at, we recommend portable air conditioners. They’re easy to move around and they don’t cost much. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has great deals on air conditioners and more smart home devices.

A great option is the LG portable air conditioner with remote control. It normally costs $389, but Amazon is discounting a considerable 23% price cut, bringing it down to $299.

This space-saving portable air conditioner is ideal for small-sized rooms where fewer BTUs are required. BTU, or British thermal unit, is a key performance indicator when you’re shopping for an air conditioner. The higher the BTU, the larger the space that can be kept cool by the AC. Portable air conditioners have BTUs that generally range from around 8,000 to 14,000.

With an 8,000 BTU cooling capacity, the 115-volt LG portable air conditioner is capable of keeping rooms up to 200 square feet cool. It has a sleek contemporary design that fits many modern homes well. Effective air circulation throughout the room is made possible by the auto-swing air vent innovation. The portable AC has two cooling and fan speeds, and a 24-hour on/off timer that allows you to set a schedule to minimize electricity consumption. Aside from its digital control panel, the unit comes with remote control for temperature adjustment and other operations.

The LG portable air conditioner also functions as a dehumidifier. It can remove up to 74.4 pints of moisture from the air daily through its auto evaporation system. It does come with a drain tray that fills up with water if the area is very humid. Otherwise, you seldom need to empty it.

The unit weighs 58.4 pounds which makes it slightly heavier than most portable air conditioners, but casters found beneath it makes it easy to wheel from room to room. This AC also requires you to install an exhaust for it — a hose that stretches out to five feet that acts as a window vent. Some complained about the noise it makes, but compared to other window-type ACs, it isn’t any louder.

Upgrade your space with a portable air conditioner. With a $91 discount, this LG portable air conditioner will help you keep fresh and avoid hot sweaty nights this summer.

