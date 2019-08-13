Amazon drops $150 off of the fantastic LG V35 ThinkQ notch-less smartphone

Share

Bezels are fast becoming a thing of the past as a result of the current smartphonedesign trend called the notch display. Following the Essential Phone’s lead (that’s right, the iPhone X didn’t do it first), phones are slowly losing their bezels, their screens have crept all the way to the back, and the home screen button is virtually gone. What is left, though, is a notch found across the top of the screen to hold the front-facing camera. Although otherwise aesthetically pleasing, playing videos on these phones has become a loathsome experience because the notch blocks the picture. One of the handfuls of phones that thankfully did not copy this trend is LG’s V35 ThinkQ.

Right now, Amazon has a deal on unlocked LG V35 phones. If you’re a frequent flyer, this is the perfect phone to get. Order one for $300, a whopping $150 less than its normal retail price of $450. And if you act now, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card. That will let you get it for the much lower price of $250.

The LG V35 ThinkQ sports a similar design to its predecessor, the LG V30. It is light and sleek, with a skinny bezel surrounding the screen, and a body made entirely of Gorilla glass reinforced with military-grade aluminum. Its HDR10-capable 6-inch OLED screen has a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 and curves around the corners and edges, joining the bezel. The screen is gorgeous, with accurate colors, sharp details, rich contrasts, and on-point viewing angles.

On the back, you’ll find a dual-sensor camera and the fingerprint sensor underneath it. It has an IP68 rating which means it can survive being dropped in water and the occasional splashes from the pool or bath.

This phone features the current best Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 845, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Its high-end Android interface is uncluttered and easy to navigate, and using the phone can bring tears (of happiness) to your eyes since it is blazingly fast.

The phone’s 16-megapixel rear cameras are a bit of a mixed bag. Its secondary camera is unique because it can take wide-angle shots that would not be possible on other smartphones without using third-party lenses. Unfortunately, photos taken in dimly lit places look grainy and lose some of their sharpness. The front-facing 8-megapixel camera is solid though, capable of taking the perfect selfies regardless of light conditions.

This phone is capable of wireless charging, with a battery life that can easily last the entire day with extra juice to spare.

The LG V35 is overall a fantastic phone. It runs lightning-fast, has a stunning display, boasts day-long battery life, and can take terrific wide-angle photos. The downside is its camera doesn’t perform well in low light, but that’s hardly a major issue. Get an unlocked unit on Amazon for $300.

