Here’s absolutely everything we know about the LG V35 ThinQ

Share

It’s not been long since LG released the LG V30S ThinQ, but it seems that we can already expect another update to LG’s V-range within the next month or so. The LG V35 ThinQ is coming, and though it’s currently unclear what exactly LG is planning for this phone, we’re excited to see another LG phone so soon. What can you expect from this new LG phone? Here’s everything we know about the LG V35 ThinQ.

Design

If you’re one of the many people who finds the idea of a notch on an Android phone off-putting, then it should be welcome news that the LG V35 ThinQ is omitting this feature. According to a report, unlike the G7 ThinQ, the V35 ThinQ will most likely not be offering an iPhone X-style notch at the top of the screen. Instead, you’ll be looking at a FullVision, 18:9 aspect ratio on a 6-inch OLED display, offering an 80-percent screen-to-body ratio and a 2,880 x 1,440 resolution.

It also sounds as if the general style is being made to ape last year’s edge-to-edge LG phones, which is no bad thing. Sources are particularly insistent that LG is pursuing a one-handed operation ethos, and may claim that the phone is ergonomically designed to offer lightweight, single-handed operation. That’s similar to the line it pursued with the LG G6, and it may be where LG envisions the V35 ThinQ to sit in this year’s product range. That said, a 6-inch screen is going to be difficult to use one-handed, regardless of the edge-to-edge design. These rumors could be overstating LG’s vision, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Finally, LG is expected to offer two color choices at launch — black and gray. While that may seem a little boring, a “premium glossy finish” may give the phone a little more style than the colors initially suggest.

Camera

It should be of no surprise that LG is expected to include two cameras on the back of the LG V35 ThinQ. It’s been the trend of the past few years, and we now expect our higher-end phones to have at least two camera lenses on the back (shout-out to the Huawei P20’s three lenses). The V35 ThinQ is expected to have two 16-megapixel lenses with f/1.6 apertures. They will be slightly different though — the first is reputed to have 10-bit HDR compatibility for better color capture, while the second will have a similar wide-angle lens as the LG V30 — except with a slightly reduced wide-angle of 107-degrees.

Most of the sources are agreeing on these cameras, so these specs seem pretty set in stone for the moment. It looks to be a pretty solid camera suite on paper, and we’ve been impressed with LG’s camera offerings before, so we’re reasonably confident that LG will hit all the right buttons this time around.

Artificial intelligence

The “ThinQ” in the V35’s name also signifies we can expect the artificial intelligence from the V30S ThinQ to return, and that means some additional camera smarts. The A.I. Cam, which debuted on the V30S ThinQ, is capable of recognizing objects within the camera’s scope, and altering the shot settings to give the best possible result — including “Bright Mode,” which increases the brightness of an image, but reduces the megapixel count. This sort of A.I. assistance is similar to Huawei’s latest camera tech, and we’re hoping that LG has managed to speed the process up a little — it was a little slow on the V30S ThinQ.

However, your phone will apparently also be able to hear you from farther away. If rumors are correct about the voice recognition tech inside the V35 ThinQ, then the voice assistant should be able to hear you from a distance of up to seventeen feet away.

Release date and pricing

The latest rumors point to the LG V35 ThinQ being revealed in May — or about the same time as the updated LG G7 ThinQ. It seems odd that LG would see fit to announce these two phones so close to each other — updates to the V-range usually happen at the opposite end of the year to the G-range, and with the LG V40 ThinQ also due to arrive later this year, the V35 ThinQ would seem to be in an odd place. Our money is on the V35 being an updated and slightly cheaper version of the V30, but only time will tell if we’re correct in this assumption.