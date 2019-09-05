Sony took to IFA 2019 to announce a whole host of new devices, and among them was a neat new flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5. While Sony’s smartphone division has struggled to stand out in the last few years, Sony is likely hoping a new focus on its strengths — including support for the PS4’s wireless controller, and an odd new feature that uses a photo of your ear to optimize your sound — will prove successful when combined with flagship specs and a triple-lens camera. Here’s everything you need to know about the Sony Xperia 5.

First things first — the looks. The Xperia 5 looks a lot like the Xperia 1. There, we said it. Sony’s design language tends towards the boxy, and it is certainly unique. The front of the Xperia 5 is dominated by the 6.1-inch OLED display, with only slim bezels at the top and bottom. Like most recent Xperia phones, the Xperia 5 is rocking a super-wide 21:9 aspect ratio and Sony is working with various games and content creators to really bring that aspect ratio into its own. That long aspect ratio and a smaller overall size should mean the Xperia 5 is easier to handle than the larger Xperia 1. However, it’s not the return of the Compact range — it’s just smaller than Sony’s massive flagship.

Key Specs

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 MicroSD storage: None

None Screen size: 6.1 inches

6.1 inches Resolution: 2,280 x 1,080 pixels

2,280 x 1,080 pixels Water-resistance: IP65/68

IP65/68 Battery: 3,140mAh

3,140mAh Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

But flip it over and there are differences. The back is covered with Gorilla Glass 6, but the triple camera module is now placed at the top-left of the phone’s rear. The camera module is comprised of three 12-megapixel lenses, including the main lens with an f/1.6 aperture, a telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a super-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.4. The camera has optical image stabilization and is powered by Sony’s software that can identify and hold focus on the human eye, helping to take photos with better focus.

The camera’s not just for taking snaps though, it can also be used to personalize your audio experience. Called 360 Reality Audio, Sony boasted you’ll be able to customize your sound profile with headphones by taking a picture of your ear with the Xperia 5. Your ear shape is analyzed in the cloud, and sound profiles are altered to fit your unique ear shape. It’s an odd feature, but an interesting one. We’ll be looking into this more, but it is not currently clear whether this feature will be available on launch, and whether it only works with Sony’s headphones.

The Xperia 5 is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which will provide more than enough power for most users. However, with Sony’s emphasis on mobile gaming — including the ability to use a PS4 controller on your smartphone, no less — we’re disappointed to not be seeing the more powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus. While the Snapdragon 855 is extremely powerful, serious gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 2 have already moved to the 855 Plus.

The battery could be a weak point. At 3,140mAh, it’s on the smaller side for modern flagships and might not hold up to sustained gaming and media use. The Xperia 5 also launches with Android 9.0 Pie — another slight disappointment. Android 10 just launched, and we hoped a new flagship would come with Google’s latest operating system. Hopefully, it’ll see a speedy update after release.

The Sony Xperia 5 is launching in European markets and will be released in October 2019. Pre-orders for the device will kick off next week in select European markets and will come bundled with Sony’s WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling headphones. A price has not been mentioned yet. Unfortunately, there’s no mention of a U.S. release at the moment, but we’ll keep our ear to the ground and let you know if that changes.

