No green screen, no problem with Logitech’s C922x webcam, now $20 off

Online streaming has exploded in popularity among gamers in the past couple years. Although webcam technology is nothing new, the demands of amateur and pro streamers alike have pushed companies to develop new-and-improved units made specifically for streaming. If you’ve been getting by with a cheap webcam or the built-in one that came with your computer, then consider upgrading to the Logitech C922x Pro Stream camera.

This top-rated webcam is purpose-built for professional-quality video streaming and is capable of recording video in crisp 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second or in 720p resolution at 60fps.

The HD glass lens provides a consistently clear image while autofocus keeps the picture looking sharp. The camera also utilizes automatic light correction to keep things in focus in low-light conditions. A pair of microphones, one on each side of the camera body, pick up your voice to deliver clear stereo sound to your viewers.

The most noteworthy feature of the Logitech C922x Pro Stream webcam, aside from its HD video quality, is its background replacement technology. This unique functions tracks the user’s body silhouette and edits out the background, replicating the effect of a green screen without the need for one. While this effect won’t be identical to using a green screen, it is sufficient for casual streaming and is a great option for users who don’t have room for a green screen setup or simply don’t want to mess around with one.

The Logitech C922x Pro Stream usually costs $100, but a $20 discount lets you score this excellent webcam for just $80 from Amazon for a limited time. If you’re in the market for a new camera specifically built for streaming on Twitch or YouTube, and your current setup isn’t cutting it, then the top-rated C922x is an excellent choice – especially if you don’t want to fuss around with a green screen.

Amazon