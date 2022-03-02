This ergonomic gaming chair deal cuts the price by 48%

Another sort of modern pandemic that we are facing these days arises from the fact that many of us sit for long periods of time every day. This can cause many health issues down the line, from cardiovascular issues to spinal problems. An ergonomic chair can mitigate many of those issues, especially if you tend to go from work straight to gaming without much walking or exercising in the middle. Of course, ergonomic chairs can be quite expensive, but luckily Wayfair has a great deal on the Lowndes ergonomic gaming chair, bringing the price down to $120 from $232, putting it in reach for most people, compared to the average ergonomic gaming chair.

Probably the most important feature of this gaming chair is the lumbar support through the curved back, which can help avoid issues with spinal curvature or back pain when sitting for long periods. The wings on the side are also great for holding you in and keeping you comfortable while lying back while providing some back support, and the chevron hole is great for giving some extra air to help cool you down. We’re also happy to note that while the recommended maximum weight is 250 pounds, it can go up to 275 pounds, so even if you’re a little bit heavyset, you shouldn’t have too much of an issue with using this chair.

In a similar vein, while the armrests don’t have as many adjustments as you might find on higher models, you can swivel them up so that they aren’t always digging into your sides if you want to lie back. Speaking of, the Lowndes ergonomic gaming chair does have a reclining function, which is appreciated on a budget model, and it also has 3.75 inches of height adjustment. The upholstery is leather, with the interior being foam, so you get a pleasant cushioned experience compared to other products.

If you’ve been wanting to grab an ergonomic gaming chair but have been put off by the prices, this deal offers a great option, especially given the discount from Wayfair that brings it down to just $120. Of course, if that doesn’t do it for you, we do have some other great budget gaming chair deals, and don’t forget to check out our gaming deals for some cool stuff to game on.

